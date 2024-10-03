Supercars reveals expanded 13-round 2025 calendar

Supercars has revealed an expanded 13-round championship for 2025.

Several calendar changes for the Australian touring car series have been announced, with a round at Queensland Raceway joining the schedule for the first time in five years, along with a new street race in Perth which will replace the Wanneroo Raceway event.

The series will start on 21-23 February under the lights at Sydney Motorsport Park, which has moved to a late-Australian summer date for the first time, and end at the Adelaide street circuit on 27-30 November.

Sandown Park in Melbourne, which has just received a reprieve from potential closure, will remain on the calendar, but the traditional 500km endurance race has been moved to The Bend in South Australia in September.

Instead, Sandown will host the penultimate round of the series, likely in a sprint race format, in mid-November.

A 13-round championship had been expected and Supercars is believed to be working towards adding a further round in the future, perhaps overseas.

David Reynolds, Erebus Motorsport Holden Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

Taupo in New Zealand, which joined the Supercars calendar for the first time this year, will remain the series' only international venue.

“The expansion to 13 events not only brings back Ipswich [Queensland Raceway] but solidifies Supercars’ national and international footprint,” Supercars CEO Shane Howard said.

“We’re thrilled about the strategic additions and shifts in the calendar, including moving Sandown to a November date and debuting an endurance round at The Bend.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce the return of the Ipswich event in 2025. After a few years off the calendar, we know fans in south-east Queensland have been eager for its return. Queensland Raceway has had significant upgrades, and the August event will be one to mark in the calendar to attend at a truly revitalised venue.”

2025 Supercars calendar