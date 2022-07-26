Supercars to review rookie testing rules

The Australian series has an additional testing allowance for drivers in their first two seasons as a full-timer in the top tier.

Those drivers are entitled to three additional days of testing above the three allocated to every driver in the field.

Furthermore, testing is permitted to take place outside of the team's nominated test track as long as permission is sought from the Head of Motorsport.

Triple Eight has been taking full advantage of the rules with rookie signing Broc Feeney so far this year with a pair of outing outside of Queensland.

Feeney ran at Winton with the Victorian-based teams a few days out from the Winton SuperSprint, before joining the Erebus Motorsport cars on track at The Bend a little over a week ago, ahead of this weekend's race meeting there.

Feeney's test at The Bend took place in the T8 Holden that will be used by Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser for their wildcard appearance at the Bathurst 1000 this year.

T8 managing director Jamie Whincup, who will partner Feeney in the #88 entry for the Great Race, also took part in the test, which is allowed as he's no longer a 'primary driver'.

The Bend test did, however, raise some eyebrows from rival teams, as revealed on the Castrol Motorsport News podcast last week.

The confusion appeared to come from the wording of the rule, which reads: "For rookie test days, eligible teams will be permitted to nominate an alternate circuit at the HoM's approval, excluding Wanneroo Raceway and Hidden Valley Raceway".

T8's interpretation is that multiple alternate circuits can be nominated, a view clearly shared by Supercars, who approved The Bend test.

However others have been working under the impression that only one alternate circuit is permitted, or at least that was the intention of the rule.

Motorsport.com understands Supercars plans to review and potentially clarify the wording of the rookie testing rules at the end of the current season.

It's not clear whether that will entail limiting teams to a single alternate circuit or continuing with the current system of allowing multiple tracks.

Should it be the latter, certain teams will be at a potential advantage during the debut season for the Gen3 regulations.

Given it will be Feeney's second full season T8 will be able to feasibly run its next-gen hardware at three seperate circuits ahead of race meetings.

Tickford Racing will be able to do likewise with Thomas Randle, and could even cover more if Zak Best joins the line-up.

Grove Racing is likely to have a rookie allocation as well given young Kiwi Matt Payne is set to be promoted from Super2.