Supercars revives VB Challenge for Gold Coast

The VB Challenge was a crowd favourite up until the mid-2000s, pitting Supercars drivers against each other in an obstacle course in souped up road-going cars.

They would traditionally run through up and back through a slalom of cones with a flick spin in the middle.

The concept is now being revived for the Gold Coast 500 this weekend thanks to the event's naming rights sponsor Boost Mobile.

A Holden Commodore ute and a stadium truck will be used for a mini motorkhana event, known as the Boost Mobile Challenge, that will take place on the main straight on Saturday and Sunday.

The identity of the drivers is not yet clear however unlike the VB Challenge it's not expected to be current Supercars drivers.

The Boost Mobile Challenge will take place at 12pm local time on Saturday and 10:30am local time on Sunday.