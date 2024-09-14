All Series

Qualifying report
Supercars Sandown 500

Supercars Sandown 500: Brown takes pole in wet shootout

Brown and Pye will start from pole after a wet Sandown 500 qualifying

087-Brown-EV09-24-MH2_2378

Will Brown secured his second Supercars pole position of the season in a wet and wild qualifying for the Sandown 500.

With the day interrupted by rain and squally weather, Brown came out on top in  the top 10 shootout - a time of 1m10.2549s in the Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro he will share with Scott Pye in Sunday's race bettering Tickford Racing's Cam Waters, who shares with James Moffat.

“I knew it would just be who didn't stuff up out there,” said Brown.

“Great start, absolutely stoked. It was tough, between [turns] one and two there was a lot of water on the road. I knew Chaz [Mostert] would be hard to beat and also Broc [Feeney], it is a really cool feeling.”

Waters looked like taking the fastest time until he ran wide at the final corner, losing 0.2s in the process.

“It was a bit of a lucky dip really,” he explained. “There were rivers and dirt on the track that we had to work out on the fly. I am pretty happy where we are in a dry car; in a wet car, we are OK."

Will Brown, Scott Pye, T

Photo by: Supercars

Anton de Pasquale provided the shock of the shootout by finishing third, having taken to the track first by virtue of finishing 10th in the first part of qualifying. He conceded he almost spun at the final corner before his lap had even started, though he recovered for a second-row berth for him and co-driver Tony D'Alberto.

“It is always good to move forward; it has been a very difficult day, to move up to third is very excited,” said de Pasquale.

“I have not done many 500s, I might have started one! There are some quick cars around us, it is hard to know. Yesterday it looked quite good, to have a fast car around here will be quite good.”

Brodie Kostecki took the fourth fastest time in the Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro he will share with Todd Hazelwood with a time of 1m10.5309s. He just edged out defending race winner Broc Feeney (Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro) and Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang), who will share with long-time co-driver Lee Holdsworth.

Richie Stanaway (Grove Racing Ford), Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet), Matt Payne (Grove Racing Ford) and Ryan Wood (WAU Ford) rounded out the top 10.

Nick Percat missed out on the shootout by 0.04s and will start the race from 11th in the Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet, just ahead of James Courtney (Blanchard Racing Ford).

For the first time in recent history, the race will start with the teams' 'main' drivers at the wheel, while in previous years the common practice was that co-drivers start the race before completing their minimum number of required laps.

Sandown 500 - Qualifying

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
B. Feeney
Australia J. Whincup Red Bull Ampol Racing 		88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 15

1'12.8980

153.090
2 Australia C. Mostert Australia L. Holdsworth Mobil 1 Optus Racing 25 Ford Mustang GT 16

+0.0404

1'12.9384

0.0404 153.005
3
M. Payne
Australia G. Tander Penrite Racing 		19 Ford Mustang GT 15

+0.0879

1'12.9859

0.0475 152.906
4
R. Wood
New Zealand F. Coulthard Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing 		2 Ford Mustang GT 16

+0.1268

1'13.0248

0.0389 152.824
5 Australia C. Waters Australia J. Moffat Monster Castrol Racing 6 Ford Mustang GT 14

+0.1290

1'13.0270

0.0022 152.820
6 Australia W. Brown Australia S. Pye Red Bull Ampol Racing 87 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 14

+0.1886

1'13.0866

0.0596 152.695
7
B. Kostecki
Australia T. Hazelwood Erebus Motorsport Penrite 		1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 16

+0.2003

1'13.0983

0.0117 152.671
8 New Zealand R. Stanaway Australia D. Wood Penrite Racing 26 Ford Mustang GT 15

+0.2248

1'13.1228

0.0245 152.619
9 New Zealand A. Heimgartner
D. Fraser R&J Batteries Racing
8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 16

+0.2865

1'13.1845

0.0617 152.491
10 Australia A. De Pasquale Australia T. D'Alberto Dick Johnson Racing 11 Ford Mustang GT 15

+0.4807

1'13.3787

0.1942 152.087
View full results

