Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Triple Eight unveils Ingall/Feeney Bathurst 1000 livery
Supercars News

Supercars schedule delayed until next week

By:

The wait on the latest revised Supercars schedule is likely to continue until next week.

Supercars schedule delayed until next week

The Australian category is yet to formally announce when and where all of the remaining five events of the 2021 season will take place, as it navigates lockdowns and state border closures in the country's east.

As it stands the only event that is locked in is the six-day Bathurst 1000 that will close out the season on the first weekend in December.

Planned events at Winton, Phillip Island and the Gold Coast have all been cancelled, leaving Sydney Motorsport Park the only venue still on the schedule alongside Bathurst.

Ironically New South Wales, which has been hit hardest by this latest string of outbreaks, is likely to see more Supercars action than any other state before the season is out.

It's thought that Plan A is for the season to resume in late October with back-to-back rounds at Queensland Raceway.

That, however, will require a sign-off from Queensland Health as both New South Wales and Victoria are declared hotspots and effectively cut off from the Sunshine State.

That prohibits the Melbourne teams (Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18, Erebus Motorsport, Kelly Grove Racing, Blanchard Racing Team) and New South Wales-based Brad Jones Racing from entering Queensland without exemptions.

If a two-week quarantine before racing can resume is required, those affected teams would need to be on the move by around October 6.

It's long-been expected that back-to-back events at SMP, including the Sydney SuperNight, will act as the precursor the the Bathurst 1000.

An all-in, pre-enduro test has been mooted as part of the SMP running.

Supercars needs to be hold four rounds between now and Bathurst to ensure it hits the total of 12 required by the broadcast agreements.

shares
comments
Triple Eight unveils Ingall/Feeney Bathurst 1000 livery

Previous article

Triple Eight unveils Ingall/Feeney Bathurst 1000 livery
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash

9 h
3
Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

7 h
4
Supercars

Supercars schedule delayed until next week

5 min
5
Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

13 h
Latest news
Supercars schedule delayed until next week
SUPC

Supercars schedule delayed until next week

5m
Triple Eight unveils Ingall/Feeney Bathurst 1000 livery
SUPC

Triple Eight unveils Ingall/Feeney Bathurst 1000 livery

1 h
Caruso eyeing unique Bathurst touring car double
SUPC

Caruso eyeing unique Bathurst touring car double

19 h
Boost to charter flight for Murphy and Stanaway
SUPC

Boost to charter flight for Murphy and Stanaway

Sep 21, 2021
Supercars assessing pre-Bathurst test in Sydney
SUPC

Supercars assessing pre-Bathurst test in Sydney

Sep 20, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal 00:43
Supercars
Sep 13, 2021

Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop 00:54
Supercars
Sep 3, 2021

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season 00:55
Supercars
Aug 31, 2021

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
Aug 30, 2021

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Triple Eight unveils Ingall/Feeney Bathurst 1000 livery
Supercars

Triple Eight unveils Ingall/Feeney Bathurst 1000 livery

Caruso eyeing unique Bathurst touring car double Winton
Supercars

Caruso eyeing unique Bathurst touring car double

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

Supercars schedule delayed until next week
Supercars Supercars

Supercars schedule delayed until next week

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Supercars schedule delayed until next week
Supercars Supercars

Supercars schedule delayed until next week

Triple Eight unveils Ingall/Feeney Bathurst 1000 livery
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight unveils Ingall/Feeney Bathurst 1000 livery

Caruso eyeing unique Bathurst touring car double
Supercars Supercars

Caruso eyeing unique Bathurst touring car double

Boost to charter flight for Murphy and Stanaway
Supercars Supercars

Boost to charter flight for Murphy and Stanaway

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.