Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars secures backer for Eseries

Supercars secures backer for Eseries
By:
Mar 30, 2020, 8:30 PM

Supercars has signed BP as the naming rights backer for its upcoming official Eseries.

The category's official fuel supplier has ramped up its support ahead of the 10-round sim racing competition, which will now be known as the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

All 25 championship drivers will take part from their own homes, the series set to kick off with races at Phillip Island and Monza on April 8.

Read Also:

“This Eseries, featuring championship drivers, is a great offering for Supercars fans to still connect with drivers and teams, whilst still respecting all the very important social distancing measures that have been put in place to keep us all safe,” said Adam Arnold, BP Australia's general manager of marketing and innovation.

“We are proud to add to our significant partnership with Supercars, to help bring some entertainment and positivity to everyone during this time.”

The Supercars Eseries will be broadcast live on Fox Sports, as well as through online platforms Kayo, TEN Play and the official category social channels.

About this article

Series Supercars , Gaming
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

