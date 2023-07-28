Supercars silly season ramps up
The Supercars silly season is heating up with a number of surprise moves on the cards for 2024.
The driver market has been moving quickly since the Townsville 500 where it became clear that Shane van Gisbergen is unlikely to race in Supercars next season.
That has opened up a potential vacancy at Triple Eight as other pieces of the puzzle begin to fall into place.
It has long been expected there will be changes at Walkinshaw Andretti United and Team 18 with Nick Percat and Scott Pye both thought to be on the move.
Cam Waters was originally a target for WAU to partner Chaz Mostert, however Waters is now set to stay at Tickford Racing for at least another year.
WAU junior driver Ryan Wood has been linked to the #2 Mustang, and completed an evaluation in the car at Winton recently.
However Fabian Coulthard has now emerged as a very real contender to land a full-time return to Supercars in the second WAU entry next season.
Coulthard is well known to the team having joined as Mostert's Bathurst 1000 partner last year.
He was then retained to partner Percat for the enduros this year after Lee Holdsworth was drafted back into the team.
As for Team 18, there is speculation that David Reynolds is now firmly in contention to join the GM squad next season.
The Bathurst winner is out of contract at Grove Racing at the end of the current campaign.
Should Reynolds make that move it would leave a seat free alongside Matt Payne at the Grove squad.
As for the T8 potential T8 vacancy, enduro co-driver Richie Stanaway is still considered a contender for the seat.
The Kiwi made a sensational return to Supercars at the Bathurst 1000 last year and has made it clear he's open to a full-time ride if it's the right opportunity.
Van Gisbergen is technically under contract with T8 next year, however it is widely believed that T8 won't stand in his way should a US deal be on the table.
The Chicago race winner will make a second NASCAR start at the Indianapolis road course next month.
Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season
Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season
Team 18 to propose Gen3 gearbox fix to Supercars
Team 18 to propose Gen3 gearbox fix to Supercars Team 18 to propose Gen3 gearbox fix to Supercars
Team 18 Camaros hit the track
Team 18 Camaros hit the track Team 18 Camaros hit the track
Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps
Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Percat to run factory Alonso Kart team
Percat to run factory Alonso Kart team Percat to run factory Alonso Kart team
Latest news
Teams split on controversial Supercars entry rules
Teams split on controversial Supercars entry rules Teams split on controversial Supercars entry rules
Superstar Racing Experience suspends Paul Tracy
Superstar Racing Experience suspends Paul Tracy Superstar Racing Experience suspends Paul Tracy
A.J. Allmendinger rockets to Xfinity pole at Road America
A.J. Allmendinger rockets to Xfinity pole at Road America A.J. Allmendinger rockets to Xfinity pole at Road America
Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.