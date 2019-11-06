Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Sandown / Breaking news

Supercars squad unveils NASCAR-inspired livery

shares
comments
Supercars squad unveils NASCAR-inspired livery
By:
Nov 6, 2019, 1:33 AM

Team 18 will throw back to Kurt Busch's title-winning 2004 NASCAR campaign for this weekend's retro-themed Sandown 500.

Mark Winterbottom and Steve Richards will sport the NASCAR look for Supercars' retro round, the link coming through major backer IRWIN Tools, which also backed Busch's car for half of the '04 season.

"It’s really cool to race with a livery that has a lot of history," said Winterbottom.

"This is the first time I’ve raced with IRWIN in Supercars but it shows they’ve been in global motorsport for a long time.

“To replicate the Kurt Busch championship-winning car and see how good it looks, and to then even drive with it, is really special. It looks very NASCAR and it’s cool to carry some history with us.

“Richo and I will try our best to do the colours proud and try and get the best result we can. We are really looking forward to it and a change of colour can make the car go quick so we will see how it goes."

Slider
List

Team 18 2019 Sandown 500 retro livery

Team 18 2019 Sandown 500 retro livery
1/3

Photo by: Team 18

Team 18 2019 Sandown 500 retro livery

Team 18 2019 Sandown 500 retro livery
2/3

Photo by: Team 18

Team 18 2019 Sandown 500 retro livery

Team 18 2019 Sandown 500 retro livery
3/3

Photo by: Team 18

Next article
Brad Jones Racing unveils 2000s throwbacks

Previous article

Brad Jones Racing unveils 2000s throwbacks

Next article

Tekno reveals famous 1970s colours for Sandown

Tekno reveals famous 1970s colours for Sandown
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Drivers Mark Winterbottom , Steve Richards
Teams Team 18
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
07 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
Formula E

Smaller teams can still beat giants in Formula E - d'Ambrosio

4
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

5
Supercars

Holden shelves V6 Supercars engine plan

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
VASC

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
VASC

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
VASC

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
VASC

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.