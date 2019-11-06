Supercars squad unveils NASCAR-inspired livery

Mark Winterbottom and Steve Richards will sport the NASCAR look for Supercars' retro round, the link coming through major backer IRWIN Tools, which also backed Busch's car for half of the '04 season.

"It’s really cool to race with a livery that has a lot of history," said Winterbottom.

"This is the first time I’ve raced with IRWIN in Supercars but it shows they’ve been in global motorsport for a long time.

“To replicate the Kurt Busch championship-winning car and see how good it looks, and to then even drive with it, is really special. It looks very NASCAR and it’s cool to carry some history with us.

“Richo and I will try our best to do the colours proud and try and get the best result we can. We are really looking forward to it and a change of colour can make the car go quick so we will see how it goes."