Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

After a four-month break Supercars is back, the 2020 season resuming with a two-day sprint round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

A short and sharp format has been implemented for the round, which will be decided over three 130-kilometre races.

There will also be a unique qualifying format on Saturday, with a regular session followed by a Top 15 Shootout.

On Sunday there will be two traditional qualifying sessions.

When is qualifying for the Sydney SuperSprint?

Qualifying for Saturday's race will kick off at 1:15pm AEST, with the best 15 drivers heading into the Top 15 Shootout while the other nine cars will be locked into their starting position.

On Sunday the two race grids will be determined by a pair of 15-minute sessions.

Saturday 27th June 2020

Qualifying: 1:15pm – 1:40pm AEST

1:15pm – 1:40pm AEST Top 15 Shootout: 1:50pm – 2:30pm AEST

Sunday 28th June 2020

Qualifying Race 2: 10:35am – 10:50am AEST

10:35am – 10:50am AEST Qualifying Race 3: 10:55am – 11:10am AEST

How can I watch Supercars Sydney qualifying?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action in Sydney will start at 10:45am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.

On Sunday the telecast will begin at 10:30am before the first of two qualifying sessions.

Can I stream Supercars Sydney qualifying?

Qualifying for the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.

Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.