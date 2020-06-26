Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Practice 1 in
02 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Sydney / Preview

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

shares
comments
Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Jun 26, 2020, 10:08 PM

This weekend Supercars heads to Sydney Motorsport Park for the Sydney SuperSprint. Click here to find out how to watch the races, when they start and more.

When is the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?

There will be three 130-kilometre sprint races at Sydney Motorsport Park, each requiring a single pitstop during which at least two tyres need to be changed.

Race 1 will start at 1:30pm on Saturday followed by Race 2 at 12:15pm on Sunday and Race 3 at 2:35pm on Sunday.

Saturday 27th June 2020

  • Race 1: 3:30pm – 4:30pm AEST

Sunday 28th June 2020

  • Race 2: 12:15pm – 1:25pm AEST
  • Race 3: 2:35pm – 3:35pm AEST

How can I watch the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506

The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action in Sydney will start at 10:45am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.

On Sunday the telecast will begin at 10:30am before the first of two qualifying sessions.

Can I stream Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?

Qualifying for the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.

Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.

Next article
Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Previous article

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

trending Today

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Renault plans triple upgrade package for Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Renault plans triple upgrade package for Austrian GP

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Supercars
28m

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars explains 2021 backflip
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

Herta completes Virtual Race of Champions grid
Esports / Esports

Herta completes Virtual Race of Champions grid

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars / Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars / Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Latest news

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Supercars
28m

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Team Sydney moves to Sydney
Supercars / Supercars

Team Sydney moves to Sydney

McLaughlin's new perspective after COVID-19 break
Supercars / Supercars

McLaughlin's new perspective after COVID-19 break

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sydney

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

2
Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

28m
3
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

50m
5
Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Team Sydney moves to Sydney
Supercars

Team Sydney moves to Sydney

McLaughlin's new perspective after COVID-19 break
Supercars

McLaughlin's new perspective after COVID-19 break

Purchase deal secured for Supercars backer Virgin
Supercars

Purchase deal secured for Supercars backer Virgin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.