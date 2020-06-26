Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
This weekend Supercars heads to Sydney Motorsport Park for the Sydney SuperSprint. Click here to find out how to watch the races, when they start and more.
When is the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?
There will be three 130-kilometre sprint races at Sydney Motorsport Park, each requiring a single pitstop during which at least two tyres need to be changed.
Race 1 will start at 1:30pm on Saturday followed by Race 2 at 12:15pm on Sunday and Race 3 at 2:35pm on Sunday.
Saturday 27th June 2020
- Race 1: 3:30pm – 4:30pm AEST
Sunday 28th June 2020
- Race 2: 12:15pm – 1:25pm AEST
- Race 3: 2:35pm – 3:35pm AEST
How can I watch the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action in Sydney will start at 10:45am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.
On Sunday the telecast will begin at 10:30am before the first of two qualifying sessions.
Can I stream Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?
Qualifying for the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.
Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.
Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.