Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars will make a second consecutive visit to Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend, after plans to race at Winton in northern Victoria were scuppered by a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

The three-race sprint format has been retained, however this time the first of those races will be held under SMP's brand new $16 million permanent lighting system.

Qualifying is unchanged too, with Saturday's grid to be set by a two-part session followed by a Top 15 Shootout.

On Sunday there will be two traditional qualifying sessions.

When is qualifying for the Sydney SuperSprint

Qualifying for Saturday's race will kick off at 1:15pm AEST, with the best 15 drivers heading into the Top 15 Shootout while the other nine cars will be locked into their starting position.

On Sunday the two race grids will be determined by a pair of 15-minute sessions.

Saturday 18th June 2020

Qualifying: 3:10pm – 3:45pm AEST

Top 15 Shootout: 3:45pm – 4:25pm AEST

Sunday 19th June 2020

Qualifying Race 2: 10:45am – 10:55am AEST

Qualifying Race 3: 11:05am – 11:15am AEST

How can I watch Supercars Sydney qualifying?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action in Sydney will start at 11:30am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.

On Sunday the telecast will begin at 10:30am AEST before the first of two qualifying sessions.

Can I stream Supercars Sydney qualifying>

Qualifying for the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.

Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.