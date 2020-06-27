2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint race results

McLaughlin made a scorching start to the 32-lap opener, pulling a gap of as much as 3.5s over van Gisbergen in the early stages.

Van Gisbergen fought back before the stops, though, only to run long and drop back to fifth as others undercut him.

But he had the tyre condition to work his way back into the race, he and McLaughlin staging a thrilling nose-to-tail battle to the end.

In the end solid defence from McLaughlin made the difference, the reigning champion winning by just 0.18s.

The Sydney Supersprint weekend continues on Sunday, with two more 32-lap races scheduled for the day. Race 2 will kick off at 12:15pm AEST, followed by Race 3 at 2:35pm AEST.

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint Saturday Race Results: