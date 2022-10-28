Supercars to take action on fan abuse

Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Fraser withdraws from MSR race Next / 2022 Supercars Gold Coast 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars News
Supercars News

Supercars has publicly declared that it will take action against what it constitutes as abusive behaviour from fans.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The series today released an official statement regarding fan behaviour following its own claims that drivers, volunteers and officials have been subject to abuse both at events and online.

The statement outlines that Supercars takes abusive fan behaviour seriously and that there will be "consequences for individuals who go too far".

What those consequences may be isn't made clear by the statement.

However Motorsport.com understands Supercars has begun the process of formalising guidelines on what does and doesn't constitute abusive behaviour, and how it will be policed.

Further details on that will be made public once the guidelines have been formalised by Supercars management.

"Whilst Supercars enjoys the passionate support of its fans, we are aware that over recent times, some drivers, volunteers and officials have been subject to unacceptable comments both at live events and online," the statement reads.

"This is something we take very seriously. There is no place for hatred, harassment or any form of this kind of behaviour from within the Supercars community.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. There are consequences for individuals who go too far.

"All fans, teams, competitors, marshals and officials should be treated with respect.

"We value the passion of our fans and want a safe environment for all to enjoy our great sport."

It's understood the statement has been prompted by driver Chaz Mostert who actively campaigns agains abuse on social media.

Earlier this year Mostert called on Supercars to ban abusive fans after a spate of criticism levelled at driving standards advisor Craig Baird following the Perth SuperNight.

The popularity of Supercars has traditionally been driven by a fan tribalism created by the rivalry between Holden and Ford.

However that has been diluted recently thanks largely to GM's decision to shut down the Holden brand.

Chevrolet will take over GM's presence in Supercars next season when the Camaro takes on the Ford Mustang.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars drivers baffled by Gold Coast kerb rules Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Supercars drivers baffled by Gold Coast kerb rules

Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
