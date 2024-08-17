All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Race report
Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint

Supercars Tasmania: Percat beats Mostert, Feeney to win opener

On a tough day for points leader Brown, Percat shines to put the Camaro on top in Tasmania

Upd:
Nick Percat, Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Nick Percat, Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Nick Percat has taken the win in the 17th race of the Supercars season at a chilly Symmons Plains Raceway.

Good driving and strong strategy put Percat at the top in cold and windy conditions in the first Supercars round in late-winter in Tasmania.

He had settled into third place in the early laps in his Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro, but stayed out a lap later than his main opposition and a swift pitstop saw him seize the lead from Broc Feeney (Triple Eight Chevrolet).

Percat held on to take the win by a narrow 0.61s from Chaz Mostert for his second success of the year and the sixth of his career.

“The car has been on rails since we rolled it out of the track,” smiled Percat, whose previous best result at the track was a seventh, five years ago.

“Chaz was coming on his three tyres but I felt like I had control of the race. If the race goes your way, you can win it, I tried to control the tyre a bit and I just managed the gap to Broc.

“I was surprised to see Chaz pit when he did, the undercut takes time to come in, I was determined to stay out.”

In second place after a charging drive, Mostert maintained his recent momentum in the Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang. He took three tyres to most of his opponents' two at his pitstop and had speed to burn in the closing laps, passing Feeney for second with five laps remaining.

“I was trying my hardest, I had to use the tyre a lot to make up the lap times,” said Mostert after his first Symmons podium.

“I am happy with that result, the racecar is a little aggressive on that side of it. It was good to see Nick get a win, I ran out of tyre and ran out of luck.”

Feeney, who qualified on pole position, had to settle for third after a strong opening half of the race.

“I got caught up with the guys who pitted early, but I had a fast car,” he said.

“He [Mostert] was pretty fast at the end and it was a great move under brakes.”

Cam Waters took fourth place in the Tickford Ford after starting on the front row, while in fifth it was a strong return to form by Brodie Kostecki, who qualified a season-best third and finished the race in fifth place in the Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro, after earlier contact with Mostert.

Cam Hill made it an even better weekend for Matt Stone Racing with sixth place, the same position from which he started, just ahead of Will Brown.

It was a tough day for the points leader, who started from 15th on the grid after a red flag interrupted his second qualifying lap. The Triple Eight Chevrolet driver made it through the early laps to make steady ground.

Qualifying was held in damp but drying conditions and caught out a number of fancied drivers. Matt Payne had to start from 23rd after a tough session in his Grove Racing Ford but even that was one spot ahead of Will Davison, who started 24th and last when he could not summon any speed from his Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang. Payne experienced contact with another car on the opening lap and went on to finish 19th, while Davison made it to 17th.

Brown saw the 105-point lead he brought to Tasmania reduced. He still leads on 1842 points but Mostert now has 1779 and Feeney 1722. Waters keeps fourth place on 1480 ahead of Payne (1377) and Percat (1272).

The Supercars will be back on the track at 10:20am on Sunday for a 20-minute practice session, before qualifying at 12:50pm and the 18th race of the season, over 55 laps, is due to start at 3:05pm, AEST.

 

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time  Gap
1 10  Nick Percat Chevrolet 48'35.2339  
2 25  Chaz Mostert Ford 48'35.8481 0.6142
3 88  Broc Feeney Chevrolet 48'37.0172 1.7833
4 6  Cameron Waters Ford 48'40.3754 5.1415
5 1  Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet 48'42.2296 6.9957
6 4  Cameron Hill Chevrolet 48'45.0771 9.8432
7 87  William Brown Chevrolet 48'47.5190 12.2851
8 23  Tim Slade Chevrolet 48'48.0774 12.8435
9 20  David Reynolds Chevrolet 48'48.3883 13.1544
10 14  Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet 49'00.1188 24.8849
11 2  Ryan Wood Ford 49'01.0296 25.7957
12 55  Tom Randle Ford 49'01.2940 26.0601
13 11  A.De Pasquale Ford 49'04.5622 29.3283
14 31  James Golding Chevrolet 49'04.7850 29.5511
15 17  Will Davison Ford 49'04.9081 29.6742
16 26  Richie Stanaway Ford 49'09.6059 34.3720
17 19  Matthew Payne Ford 49'09.7659 34.5320
18 18  M.Winterbottom Chevrolet 49'10.0647 34.8308
19 96  Macauley Jones Chevrolet 49'12.5638 37.3299
20 3  Aaron Love Ford 49'13.6485 38.4146
21 7  James Courtney Ford 49'17.1200 41.8861
22 8  A.Heimgartner Chevrolet 49'17.9448 42.7109
23 9  Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet 49'19.3537 44.1198
24 12  Jaxon Evans Chevrolet 49'26.9062 51.6723

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Brown would make Australia's Olympic fast four

Top Comments

Nick Percat
More from
Nick Percat
Nick Percat lands karting coup

Nick Percat lands karting coup

Kart
Nick Percat lands karting coup
Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move

Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move

Supercars
Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Latest news

IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden wins after controversial restart

IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden wins after controversial restart

Indy IndyCar
Madison
IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden wins after controversial restart
NASCAR Clash is leaving L.A. and heading to Bowman Gray in 2025

NASCAR Clash is leaving L.A. and heading to Bowman Gray in 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Clash is leaving L.A. and heading to Bowman Gray in 2025
VIDEO: Airborne crash ends Michigan NASCAR Xfinity race; Allgaier wins

VIDEO: Airborne crash ends Michigan NASCAR Xfinity race; Allgaier wins

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Michigan
VIDEO: Airborne crash ends Michigan NASCAR Xfinity race; Allgaier wins
Indy NXT St. Louis: Foster goes flag-to-flag in chaotic contest

Indy NXT St. Louis: Foster goes flag-to-flag in chaotic contest

IndL Indy NXT
Gateway
Indy NXT St. Louis: Foster goes flag-to-flag in chaotic contest

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia