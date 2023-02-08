Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans
There have been more postponements to teams Gen3 testing with both Dick Johnson Racing and Matt Stone Racing calling off Thursday running.
Both teams rolled out their first Gen3 cars at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday and were set to shake down their second cars at the same venue tomorrow.
However both have pulled the pin on those plans and will instead wait until next week to continue their testing programmes.
For DJR it appears the issues is a combination of parts supply for the #11 car, which was meant to run tomorrow, and some teething issues for car #17 that ran on Tuesday, which according to eyewitnesses didn't cover significant mileage.
Parts supply is understood to have put paid to MSR's plans to run its second car tomorrow.
There will still be Gen3 cars debuting at QR tomorrow, however, with Triple Eight set to shake down both of its race cars.
PremiAir Racing, which will run full T8 customer cars, is expected to have one car in action tomorrow.
The Gen3 shakedowns continued at Winton today with Tickford reporting a trouble free day as Cam Waters covered 104 laps.
Grove Racing was also in action with David Reynolds, Matt Payne and Garth Tander cycling through a sole Ford Mustang.
There was an issue for that car when it shed a wheel while Reynolds was on board, however there was no major damage.
