Supercars News

Supercars teams poised to leave Victoria

By:

Melbourne Supercars teams are on standby to leave Victoria amid the potentially worsening COVID-19 cluster.

Supercars teams poised to leave Victoria

The six teams based in the Victorian capital could be out of the state by this weekend as other parts of the country begin to close their borders.

The temporary relocation of the teams would likely rule out to this weekend's Winton SuperSprint, but would ensure other events, such as the Darwin Triple Crown in mid-June, could go ahead without border issues.

The Melbourne teams spent more than 100 days on the road last year as part of a second wave in the city.

More to follow.

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

