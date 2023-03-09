Subscribe
Previous / Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars Next / 2023 Supercars Newcastle 500 session times and preview
Supercars / Newcastle News

Supercars teams using revised wheel nuts

Two revised versions of wheel nuts have been split between the Supercars teams for the opening round of the Gen3 era this weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars teams using revised wheel nuts

The series has switched to a smaller, lighter wheel nut with its next generation cars to make it easier for teams to use electric rattle guns between sessions.

However the new nuts proved problematic during testing with teams facing two seperate issues.

One was the retaining clip on the back of the nut that holds it inside the rim, the original design of which proved ineffective.

The other was spindle tolerance when the wheel hub was hot which made it difficult to fit a cold wheel.

Solutions to both issues have done the rounds of the paddock, with re-machined wheels expected to fit better during hot stops.

As for the nut itself there are two revised designs, one from Erebus Motorsport and one from Triple Eight, that have been shared among the teams.

The Triple Eight design is thought to be an adaption of the original design with a deeper groove and stronger circlip to hold the nut in the rim.

The Erebus design is understood to differ more from the original with the slots at the rear of the nut removed.

The solutions won't be put to the ultimate test in Newcastle this weekend given stop times will be dictated by refuelling rather than tyres.

A far sterner test awaits at the Australian Grand Prix later this month where all stops will be for tyres only.

shares
comments

Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars

2023 Supercars Newcastle 500 session times and preview
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars to address cabin heat concerns

Supercars to address cabin heat concerns

Supercars
Newcastle

Supercars to address cabin heat concerns Supercars to address cabin heat concerns

Brown samples Tickford Gen3 Mustang

Brown samples Tickford Gen3 Mustang

Supercars
Newcastle

Brown samples Tickford Gen3 Mustang Brown samples Tickford Gen3 Mustang

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Yamaha set to test F1-style rear wing in Portugal MotoGP test

Yamaha set to test F1-style rear wing in Portugal MotoGP test

MGP MotoGP

Yamaha set to test F1-style rear wing in Portugal MotoGP test Yamaha set to test F1-style rear wing in Portugal MotoGP test

Hydrogen power requires "couple more years" of development, says Toyota WRC boss

Hydrogen power requires "couple more years" of development, says Toyota WRC boss

WRC WRC

Hydrogen power requires "couple more years" of development, says Toyota WRC boss Hydrogen power requires "couple more years" of development, says Toyota WRC boss

Alfa Romeo’s mystery F1 2023 launch floor was a total fake

Alfa Romeo’s mystery F1 2023 launch floor was a total fake

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alfa Romeo’s mystery F1 2023 launch floor was a total fake Alfa Romeo’s mystery F1 2023 launch floor was a total fake

NIO 333: Stronger results helping search for partners, investors

NIO 333: Stronger results helping search for partners, investors

FE Formula E

NIO 333: Stronger results helping search for partners, investors NIO 333: Stronger results helping search for partners, investors

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.