Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The DJR Team Penske ace stretched his advantage over Jamie Whincup from 143 to 215 points during the first leg of The Bend's double-header last weekend.

That opens the door for him to wrap up the title this weekend, if he can out-score Whincup by another 85 points or more across three races.

While McLaughlin had Whincup covered for speed last weekend, there's a new layout to contend with this time around. Supercars will use the shorter 'West' circuit, which cuts out a lot of the high-load corners and could shake up the form guide.

The SuperSprint format will once again be in play, with three 110-kilometre races each featuring a mandatory stop for tyres.

The grid for Saturday's opener will be set by a three-part qualifying system culminating in a Top 15 Shootout.

For Sunday's two races there will be a pair of 10-minute back-to-back qualifying sessions.

The tyre regulations will carry over from last weekend, with each driver limited to five new sets of the soft compound Dunlops for all competitive sessions.

When is the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

Saturday's action will kick off with a pair of practice sessions, the first of which starts at 9:30am AEST. They will be followed by a three-part qualifying session, starting at 13:25pm AEST and culminating in a Top 15 Shootout at 2:05pm.

On Sunday the first of two back-to-back qualifying sessions starts at 9:40am AEST, with races at 12:20pm AEST and 2:50pm AEST.

Saturday 26th September 2020

Rookie Session: 9:30-9:50 AEST (9:00-9:20 local)

Practice 1: 10:05-10:35 AEST (9:35-10:05 local)

Practice 2: 11:30-12:00 AEST (11:00-10:30 local)

Qualifying 1: 13:25-13:35 AEST (12:55-13:05 local)

Qualifying 2: 13:45-13:55 AEST (13:15-13:25 local)

Top 15 Shootout: 14:05-14:40 AEST (13:35-14:10 local)

Race 1: 16:10-17:13 AEST (15:40-16:43 local)

Sunday 27th September 2020

Qualifying Race 2: 9:40-9:50 AEST (9:10-9:20 local)

Qualifying Race 3: 10:00-10:10 AEST (9:30-9:40 local)

Race 2: 12:20-13:23 AEST (11:50-12:53 local)

Race 3: 14:50-15:53 AEST (14:20-15:23 local)

How can I watch the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action at The Bend will start at 10:00am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.

On Sunday the Fox Sports telecast will begin at 9:30am AEST before the first of two qualifying sessions.

Can I stream the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

Qualifying for the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.

Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.