Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Practice 1 in
00 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / The Bend II / Breaking news

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

shares
comments
Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Scott McLaughlin may seal a third straight Supercars title at The Bend this weekend, with the penultimate round of the 2020 season.

The DJR Team Penske ace stretched his advantage over Jamie Whincup from 143 to 215 points during the first leg of The Bend's double-header last weekend.

That opens the door for him to wrap up the title this weekend, if he can out-score Whincup by another 85 points or more across three races.

While McLaughlin had Whincup covered for speed last weekend, there's a new layout to contend with this time around. Supercars will use the shorter 'West' circuit, which cuts out a lot of the high-load corners and could shake up the form guide.

The SuperSprint format will once again be in play, with three 110-kilometre races each featuring a mandatory stop for tyres.

The grid for Saturday's opener will be set by a three-part qualifying system culminating in a Top 15 Shootout.

For Sunday's two races there will be a pair of 10-minute back-to-back qualifying sessions.

The tyre regulations will carry over from last weekend, with each driver limited to five new sets of the soft compound Dunlops for all competitive sessions.

When is the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

Saturday's action will kick off with a pair of practice sessions, the first of which starts at 9:30am AEST. They will be followed by a three-part qualifying session, starting at 13:25pm AEST and culminating in a Top 15 Shootout at 2:05pm.

On Sunday the first of two back-to-back qualifying sessions starts at 9:40am AEST, with races at 12:20pm AEST and 2:50pm AEST.

Saturday 26th September 2020

  • Rookie Session: 9:30-9:50 AEST (9:00-9:20 local)
  • Practice 1: 10:05-10:35 AEST (9:35-10:05 local)
  • Practice 2: 11:30-12:00 AEST (11:00-10:30 local)
  • Qualifying 1: 13:25-13:35 AEST (12:55-13:05 local)
  • Qualifying 2: 13:45-13:55 AEST (13:15-13:25 local)
  • Top 15 Shootout: 14:05-14:40 AEST (13:35-14:10 local)
  • Race 1: 16:10-17:13 AEST (15:40-16:43 local)

Sunday 27th September 2020

  • Qualifying Race 2: 9:40-9:50 AEST (9:10-9:20 local)
  • Qualifying Race 3: 10:00-10:10 AEST (9:30-9:40 local)
  • Race 2: 12:20-13:23 AEST (11:50-12:53 local)
  • Race 3: 14:50-15:53 AEST (14:20-15:23 local)

How can I watch the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506

The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action at The Bend will start at 10:00am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.

On Sunday the Fox Sports telecast will begin at 9:30am AEST before the first of two qualifying sessions.

Can I stream the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

Qualifying for the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.

Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

Previous article

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend II

Trending Today

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken

Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Aston Martin set for British racing green/pink livery mash-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin set for British racing green/pink livery mash-up

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

Yamaha speed deficit "best news" of Friday - Morbidelli
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha speed deficit "best news" of Friday - Morbidelli

Latest news

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Trending

1
Supercars

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule

2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying

3
Formula 1

Bottas says there's "more to come" from Mercedes

4
Supercars

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

34m
5
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Jun 25, 2020

Latest news

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Supercars

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar
Supercars

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale

Latest videos

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.