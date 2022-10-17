Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Supercars to introduce softer wet tyre for 2023

Supercars has confirmed that it will introduce a new, softer wet weather Dunlop control tyre for the 2023 season. 

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The series has been evaluating a number of new tyre compounds as part of the development for the new-for-2023 Gen3 cars.

Among the new compounds is a brand new wet weather tyre, designed to better deal with heavy rain than the current wet, which is more like an intermediate.

The new softer wet tyres ran on the Gen3 prototypes at Sandown recently as well as being trialled during the Bathurst 1000 earlier this month. 

It has now been signed off by Supercars and will replace the existing wet for the 2023 season, while the current wet will be used on the Gen2 and COTF cars in Super2 and Super3.

The announcement of the new wet follows the first-ever cancellation of the Top 10 Shootout at the Bathurst 1000 due to heavy rain.

“This is great outcome for drivers and particularly the fans who want to see racing in any conditions," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“This will provide drivers with more control under wet conditions which in turn will provide a greater spectacle for fans.

“Following testing we’re very pleased with the outcomes of the new compound that will be used on the new wet tyre.

“The softer compound has been designed to handle wet conditions much better than the current tyre on the Gen3 Camaro and Mustang given the reduced downforce the new cars will create.

“Both Dunlop and Supercars believe this new wet tyre will add to the racing spectacle in harsh/wet conditions with the new cars.”

Dunlop's motorsport brand manager Tony Kiernan added: “Our rigorous testing and development programme has resulted in a brand new rubber compound which delivers reduced lap times due to improved grip levels compared with the 2022 wet tyre.

“We are gratified that Supercar drivers in rigorous test conditions immediately expressed increased confidence in the handling and braking performance of the new Dunlop wet control tyre.

“The softer rubber employed will deliver slightly increased wear rates which we are confident will add yet another element to Supercars team strategy decisions on wet race days.

“Dunlop is pleased to add another new component to the already exciting Gen3 Supercars season in 2023. Bring on Newcastle in March.”

