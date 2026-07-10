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Race report
Supercars Townsville 500

Supercars Townsville: Cam Waters pips Brodie Kostecki to win race one

Waters took victory in the opening race of the Supercars Reid Park weekend

Edited:
Cameron Waters

Cameron Waters

Photo by: Getty Images

Cam Waters led a Ford Mustang parade to win the first of three Supercars races on the Reid Park street circuit in Townsville, Queensland.

Waters and Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki went into the final tour of the 35-lap race nose-to-tail but Kostecki, who had been on a charge through the field in the late laps, fell just short of the win.

Kostecki started from pole for the fifth time this season but dropped places at the start, with Waters and Matt Payne (Grove Racing) passing him immediately. But Kostecki quickly reclaimed his speed and settled into second behind Waters before the pitstop cycle commenced.

Waters came into the pits on lap 18 but Kostecki stayed out for another six laps. The net result was that Waters stretched his lead, but it was Payne in second when Kostecki resumed.

The DJR Mustang, in a special yellow livery for the weekend, closed while he found a way around Payne, Waters prevailed by 0.200s. “Brodie got a bad one [start] but I was pretty keen to get to Turn 2 first,” he said. “I was a little bit shocked to get P1.

“I just tried to manage that whole last thing, I knew he was behind me and I was just managing that lap. But I am glad there was not one more lap. It’s nice to be at the pointy end.”

Cameron Waters

Cameron Waters

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Kostecki reported that he made the call to pit after he watched Waters come into the pit lane.

“[It was] a call from me,” he said. “I thought [when] Cam had pitted, I did not want to pit behind Cam. We are looking pretty good for tomorrow. I thought I have a big dive down the last corner, but Cam is a pretty smart racer.”

After his 11th podium of the season, Payne was very happy, particularly considering that not all was right with his car.

“I picked up a bit of a vibration early on,” he said. “It didn’t get any worse and I managed to finish. We need a little bit more [speed]. I was really hoping he [Kostecki] had a lap or two more [to pressure Waters], it would have been a good battle. Cool strategy, it turned out to be really close.

“I knew starting up the front we had a good chance of converting it into some good points.”

Payne’s team-mate Kai Allen took fourth after ceding a position to him after their respective pit stops, while Chaz Mostert took fifth.

The Walkinshaw TWG Supra had a minor engine issue during qualifying, but it was clearly the fastest of the Toyotas and he jumped to second on the opening lap before losing places.

Cameron Waters

Cameron Waters

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Thomas Randle took sixth for Tickford, an especially impressive result given that he lost half of his practice session after a technical problem left him on the sidelines. With a place in the all-important championship top 10 in the balance, Randle drove a clever race and stayed out of trouble for all 35 laps.

If that was a strong drive, so was what came next. Both Triple Eight drivers had tough Fridays. Broc Feeney qualified 16th and Will Brown was 19th, the first time in three years in which the top 15 grid spots have not featured at least one of the team’s cars.

Brown’s Mustang had a wheel come loose late in qualifying and Feeney simply lacked his trademark one-lap speed. Once the race started though, Brown put all that behind him to charge through to seventh, reminding everyone why he has been one of the category’s best overtakers.

Feeney made it to 10th, at one stage hung wide on a corner, from where he watched Brown spear past two cars – including Feeney’s – at once.

Feeney carried a 15-point lead coming into the weekend, but the results have handed Payne the series lead and Grove – which claimed the teams’ points lead and with it, prime position in the pit lane last time out in Darwin – much to fight for.

Two more 200km races, one each on Saturday and Sunday, will complete Supercars’ mid-winter northern swing.

Supercars Townsville Race 1 results

RACE1

All Stats
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 35

44'40.5426

60
2
B. Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing
Ford Mustang S650 35

+0.2000

44'40.7426

0.2000 60
3
M. Payne Grove Racing
Ford Mustang S650 35

+1.5649

44'42.1075

1.3649 54
4
K. Allen Grove Racing
Ford Mustang S650 35

+7.2049

44'47.7475

5.6400 47
5 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota GR Supra 35

+9.2817

44'49.8243

2.0768 43
6 Australia T. Randle Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 35

+10.6198

44'51.1624

1.3381 40
7 Australia W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering Ford Mustang S650 35

+11.4130

44'51.9556

0.7932 36
8
R. Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing
Toyota GR Supra 35

+13.9253

44'54.4679

2.5123 33
9
J. Ojeda PremiAir Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+16.0517

44'56.5943

2.1264 31
10
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
Ford Mustang S650 35

+16.2478

44'56.7904

0.1961 28
11 Australia J. Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+17.6522

44'58.1948

1.4044 26
12 Australia J. Golding Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang S650 35

+19.6032

45'00.1458

1.9510 24
13
C. Murray Erebus Motorsport Penrite
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+22.0728

45'02.6154

2.4696 22
14 Australia A. De Pasquale Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+25.3996

45'05.9422

3.3268 20
15 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 35

+30.0583

45'10.6009

4.6587 19
16 Australia D. Reynolds Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+32.8411

45'13.3837

2.7828 17
17
R. Gray Dick Johnson Racing
Ford Mustang S650 35

+36.4526

45'16.9952

3.6115 16
18
J. Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering
Ford Mustang S650 35

+37.2278

45'17.7704

0.7752 15
19
C. Hill Brad Jones Racing
Toyota GR Supra 35

+38.1425

45'18.6851

0.9147 13
20
A. Cameron Blanchard Racing Team
Ford Mustang S650 35

+38.3923

45'18.9349

0.2498 12
21
D. Fraser PremiAir Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+41.0374

45'21.5800

2.6451 11
22
J. Stewart Erebus Motorsport Penrite
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+43.2728

45'23.8154

2.2354 10
23
Z. Bates Matt Stone Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+45.4326

45'25.9752

2.1598 9
24 Australia M. Jones Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 35

+47.7768

45'28.3194

2.3442 8
25
R. Goodall Tickford Racing
Ford Mustang S650 35

+56.5361

45'37.0787

8.7593 7
26 Australia A. Seton Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+1'14.9738

45'55.5164

18.4377 6
View full results

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