Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, the season won't bleed into 2021 as originally planned, with the New Zealand and the second Bathurst finale off the table.

The season will instead finish with a second visit to Sydney Motorsport Park on December 12-13, which will see Supercars run under the new $16.4 million permanent lighting system for the first time.

As expected The Bend has also been omitted from the new schedule, it's original September 19-20 date to be taken over by Sandown, which lost its slot to the SMP finale.

The rest of the rounds have retained their dates from the initial revised schedule, although remain subject to change as coronavirus restrictions evolve in the coming months.

“When the draft calendar was released four weeks ago, our primary objective was to ensure we returned to racing as soon as possible,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“This allowed us to put a stake in the ground and ensure we returned to the track quickly following the COVID-19 shutdown.

“The calendar announced in May was based on the best information we had at the time.

“With an eye on 2021, teams and broadcast partners have agreed it is in all parties’ best interests commercially and competitively to finish this year’s campaign in December and start the new season in the New Year.”

Seamer added that he expects New Zealand, The Bend and street circuits to all return to the schedule next season, that calendar to be released in October.

“As was the plan for 2020 before COVID setbacks, we envisage the 2021 calendar to include a break over winter months,” Seamer said.

“These are challenging times for all sport, which is why we have had to remain flexible with our calendar arrangements and make significant changes to support key stakeholders.

“In 2021 we plan to return to New Zealand, The Bend and street circuits.

“Our goal now is to make sure that we deliver some amazing racing over the rest of the 2020 championship.”

The Super2 season has also been altered by the update, with The Bend off and the second SMP round added to the four-round schedule.

REVISED 2020 SUPERCARS CALENDAR

*Subject to change