Previous / Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled
Supercars News

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event

Walkinshaw Andretti United and Tickford Racing will field its wildcard entries at the second of the four Sydney Motorsport Park events.

Both teams have had three-round wildcard programmes on the go this year, with Kurt Kostecki driving for WAU and Thomas Randle for Tickford.

The wildcards have effectively been paired at the track, the former factory rival teams splitting staff and equipment for the additional entries.

While the first two wildcard rounds, The Bend and Hidden Valley, went ahead as planned, the unexpected three-month break in the season and subsequent revisions to the schedule have prompted a change of plans.

Initial plans to run in Perth, Kostecki's home round, were scuppered by that event being cancelled, the same thing later happening to Plan B, which was for the wildcards to race at Phillip Island.

The second of the four consecutive SMP events on November 6-7 has now been earmarked by WAU for the wildcards, which means Kostecki and Randle will get to race under lights twice.

The end of the wildcard programmes will be followed by the Bathurst 1000, which should see both drivers back on the grid.

Randle is a given, his spot alongside James Courtney in Tickford's #44 Mustang already locked in.

Kostecki's Bathurst plans are yet to be made official, however he is expected to team up with brother Jake Kostecki at Matt Stone Racing for the Great Race.

shares
comments
