Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Van Gisbergen wants Feeney to push him Next / Calendar revealed for new fourth Supercars tier
Supercars News

Supercars won't dump fuel drop

Supercars won't dump its minimum fuel drop rules for longer races when the Gen3 cars are introduced next year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars won't dump fuel drop

A minimum fuel intake has been a staple of the Supercars rulebook across the Car of the Future era, initially introduced to offset fuel economy concerns when the likes of Nissan and Volvo joined the series.

As it stands the rule requires teams to take run at least 140 litres of fuel into the 111-litre tanks during any race with two mandatory pitstops.

The rule proved decisive during last Saturday's opener in Adelaide, where Walkinshaw Andretti United was able to satisfy the fuel drop during a safety car and could two-stop when most others needed three.

That helped Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat to a one-two finish.

The fuel drop has, from a technical perspective, become largely irrelevant in the past few years with the Volvos and Nissans disappearing from Supercars.

And while there will be different types of engines for Gen3, with the Mustang powered by a quad-cam motor and the Camaro a pushrod motor, the cars will have a significantly larger fuel cell with a volume of over 130 litres.

However Supercars still has no plans on dumping the minimum drop rule in at least the short term.

Read Also:

That, according to Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess, is down to both wanting to properly assess consumption parity, and keep the strategic options provided by the drop open.

"First of all, this is a byproduct of the homologation process – making sure we've got fuel consumption, car-to-car, to a tolerance where you could get rid of the notion if you wanted to," he said.

"But for me, and for the teams, it's probably more about keeping the strategy options available. Having the fuel drop makes them come in and take fuel, as opposed to pitlane time being purely based on tyre changes.

"You change the dynamic of a race, and the strategy, by having a fuel drop component. It's not just based on fuel used, it's really the impact on strategy."

What isn't yet clear is what the fuel drop number will be, with Supercars opting to focus on the homologation and build of the next-gen cars before it gets into the nitty gritty of the rule book.

"We haven't got our number," said Burgess.

"The fuel cell in the new car is 25 per cent bigger. It's going to be a 133-, 134-litre fuel cell.

"So the amount we'll require as a drop... we need to get through what we're doing to then have a bit of headspace to nut out how we want to try and race the car. At the moment we're just focussed on building them and getting them paritised.

"Those small little details, we can come to a little bit later on. But we want it there as a strategy option.

"It's likely to be less because you'll start the car with another 30 litres than we currently have. And because you've lost 50 horsepower, [the engines] don't need as much fuel. They are more economical because power is air and fuel, at the end of the day."

Outside of the fuel strategy races, the new, larger fuel tank will open the door for Supercars to extend the length of the races used for SuperSprint rounds.

However, for the timing being, the plan is for sprint races to stick to the 110-130 kilometre range.

"[Longer sprint races] is an option for us," said Burgess.

"The reason you go bigger on volume [of the fuel cell], as opposed to smaller, is that you open up all your options. Whether its race distance, strategy, it just gives you more variables.

"The priority for Supercars is to get the cars built and let's go racing. Then we'll tweak as we learn the car and operate the car. Maybe for 2024 we'll start to be a bit more adventurous with things.

"But at the moment consistency, and a known format and known product outside of the car, is probably the more sensible approach than coming up with harebrained ideas."

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen wants Feeney to push him
Previous article

Van Gisbergen wants Feeney to push him

Next article

Calendar revealed for new fourth Supercars tier

Calendar revealed for new fourth Supercars tier
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
IndyCar star Herta's brush with Supercars
Supercars

IndyCar star Herta's brush with Supercars

Calendar revealed for new fourth Supercars tier
Supercars

Calendar revealed for new fourth Supercars tier

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

IndyCar star Herta's brush with Supercars
Supercars Supercars

IndyCar star Herta's brush with Supercars

A recent trip to Australia for IndyCar star Colton Herta included a tour of the Dick Johnson Racing factory.

IMSA teams chasing LMDh reliability ahead of Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

IMSA teams chasing LMDh reliability ahead of Rolex 24

Next month’s overall Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona winner could be decided by reliability of IMSA’s top-class cars, as teams battle to get on top of issues with their new-era hybrid machinery.

Sam Hunt Racing expands Xfinity operation for 2023
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Sam Hunt Racing expands Xfinity operation for 2023

The Toyota-backed Sam Hunt Racing team will field two full-time cars next season.

Vanthoor, Weerts join BMW as 2023 works drivers
GT GT

Vanthoor, Weerts join BMW as 2023 works drivers

Former Audi stalwarts Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts have joined WRT in making the switch to BMW as the German brand's latest works drivers for 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.