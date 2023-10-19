Supercars won't return to Newcastle in 2024

The final government approval required for Newcastle to stage the opening round of the 2024 season has failed to arrive, with Supercars now looking at other options for a replacement event.

There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Newcastle on the Supercars’ calendar after the existing deal with the authorities expired following this year’s race in March.

Discussions had long been underway about a contract renewal and there were strong signs that the event would go ahead next year when the New South Wales government committed to a one-year extension, leaving just the Newcastle City Council to push the deal across the line.

However, in an interview with ABC Newcastle radio this morning, city mayor Nuatali Nelmes revealed that the event will not be going ahead in 2024, ending the saga surrounding the event.

Supercars is now looking at other options to open the 2024 season, with several media outlets reporting a race at Mount Panorama alongside the Bathurst 12 Hour, which is owned by the championship.

There is still hope that Newcastle could eventually rejoin the calendar in the future, with Supercars revealing that it is in discussions with relevant authorities.

It is believed that Supercars had long been holding separate talks of a five-year deal beginning 2025 or later alongside a one-year contract extension for ‘24.

“Supercars held productive discussions with Newcastle City Council earlier this week, regarding the future of the event,” the championship said in a statement.

“As part of that discussion, it was mentioned that in the event Newcastle cannot proceed in 2024, alternative options have been explored.

“We express our gratitude to the NSW Government for their continuous support and understanding.

“Supercars would like to confirm its commitment to racing in Newcastle in the future, and conversations in that regard are already underway.

“Regarding the 2024 season opening event, Supercars will provide information when all details are confirmed.”

This year’s Supercars season will conclude with two endurance events, with next weekend’s Gold Coast 500 to be followed by the title-deciding Adelaide 500 round on 25-26 November.