Supercheap Bathurst 1000 wildcard returns

The automotive parts and accessories retailer kicked off its wildcard programme last year, T8 fielding a third Commodore for Supercars legend Russell Ingall and rookie Broc Feeney.

It's now been confirmed that the Supercheap entry will return for this year's Great Race, with an official launch to take place in Brisbane on Sunday.

With wildcards from Erebus, via Boost Mobile, and Anderson Motorsport already locked in, the 2022 Bathurst 1000 grid will be at least 28 cars, the biggest since 2013.

The Supercheap car is set to have an all-new driver line-up due to Feeney's promotion to a T8 main game seat in place of the retired Jamie Whincup for this year.

That means Feeney will be the primary driver in the #88 Red Bull Holden and is likely to be partnered by Whincup for Bathurst.

Should that be the case then Craig Lowndes, who was Whincup's enduro partner, will spearhead the Supercheap entry.

It's understood that Supercheap's preference is to have an experienced driver paired with young talent, which puts T8's Super2 pair Declan Fraser and Cameron Hill in the frame.

The launch of the Supercheap wildcard will take place at Riverside Green Parklands in South Bank, starting at 9am, with fans welcome to attend for free.