Supercars / Sydney III Race report

Sydney Supercars: Brown wins nail-biting finale

By:

Will Brown is officially a Supercars race winner after holding off a warring Triple Eight pair in the final heat at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Erebus driver filtered to the top of the order during the stops, benefiting from the undercut after stopping early, Lap 13, and only taking on two tyres.

That should have left him vulnerable to early pacesetters Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen late in the race, as they stopped on Laps 16 and 19 respectively for three new tyres each.

That's exactly how it looked as if it would play out in the final stint, the T8 pair showing enough pace to run down Brown's six-second lead.

However an epic intra-team battle between the two Red Bull drivers slowed that progress, Whincup ignoring calls from the pits to let van Gisbergen past and even running his Kiwi teammate wide several times as they bashed doors.

They eventually settled into a rhythm, Whincup leading van Gisbergen despite those calls to let him through, but fell just short of running Brown down.

That meant a sensational first win for the likeable rookie, which he celebrated with some impressive circle work. 

"I was shitting myself a little bit when they were catching me," he said. 

"I thought, 'it's on here'. I thought if I could back them into each other they would dog fight against themselves, which is what ended up happening. 

"The best part was getting to do burnouts [at the finish], that was sick."

It was a strong showing for the Holden teams, Brad Jones Racing pair Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood and Team 18's Scott Pye rounding out the top six.

Cameron Waters was the best-placed Mustang in seventh ahead of Chaz Mostert and the in-form Anton De Pasquale. The Race 1 and 2 winner looked to have exhausted his limited tyre bank ahead of the final race and struggled for grip, particularly in the second stint.

Van Gisbergen continues to lead Whincup in the standings by 337 points, and also holds a 43-point lead over De Pasquale in the $25,000 Sydney Cup.

There are two races left in the Sydney swing.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 0.281
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 0.522
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 6.468
5 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 7.413
6 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 12.169
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 13.584
8 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 15.005
9 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 16.128
10 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 20.193
11 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 22.603
12 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 22.778
13 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 24.005
14 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 25.623
15 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 31.287
16 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 36.550
17 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 36.551
18 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 37.599
19 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 38.308
20 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 38.644
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 38.718
22 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 41.692
23 26 Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 44.392
24 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 46.693
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
