Sydney Supercars: Brown wins nail-biting finale

The Erebus driver filtered to the top of the order during the stops, benefiting from the undercut after stopping early, Lap 13, and only taking on two tyres.

That should have left him vulnerable to early pacesetters Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen late in the race, as they stopped on Laps 16 and 19 respectively for three new tyres each.

That's exactly how it looked as if it would play out in the final stint, the T8 pair showing enough pace to run down Brown's six-second lead.

However an epic intra-team battle between the two Red Bull drivers slowed that progress, Whincup ignoring calls from the pits to let van Gisbergen past and even running his Kiwi teammate wide several times as they bashed doors.

They eventually settled into a rhythm, Whincup leading van Gisbergen despite those calls to let him through, but fell just short of running Brown down.

That meant a sensational first win for the likeable rookie, which he celebrated with some impressive circle work.

"I was shitting myself a little bit when they were catching me," he said.

"I thought, 'it's on here'. I thought if I could back them into each other they would dog fight against themselves, which is what ended up happening.

"The best part was getting to do burnouts [at the finish], that was sick."

It was a strong showing for the Holden teams, Brad Jones Racing pair Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood and Team 18's Scott Pye rounding out the top six.

Cameron Waters was the best-placed Mustang in seventh ahead of Chaz Mostert and the in-form Anton De Pasquale. The Race 1 and 2 winner looked to have exhausted his limited tyre bank ahead of the final race and struggled for grip, particularly in the second stint.

Van Gisbergen continues to lead Whincup in the standings by 337 points, and also holds a 43-point lead over De Pasquale in the $25,000 Sydney Cup.

There are two races left in the Sydney swing.

Race results: