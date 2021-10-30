Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney Race report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins opener

By:

Anton De Pasquale converted his sublime form into an opening race win under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins opener

The Dick Johnson Racing ace made light work of the first 32-lapper of the weekend, turning pole into a lights-to-flag win.

Shane van Gisbergen, who made good early headway from sixth on the grid, did his best to challenge De Pasquale with an overcut strategy.

But even stopping four laps later didn't give him the pace to run De Pasquale down in the second stint, De Pasquale banking his second win in DJR colours to the tune of 5s.

"That was good, it was good fun," said De Pasquale. "It's always fun at night. It was quite a good battle with Will [Davison] into Turns 1 and 2 and there guys delivered me an awesome car. It was good to convert this one."

Behind van Gisbergen there was a thrilling late battle for the last spot on the podium.

Nick Percat found himself running third mid-way through the second stint, but under significant pressure from Erebus pair Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown, who had both taken on four new tyres rather than two during their stops.

Percat's stubborn defence held out until the penultimate lap when Kostecki finally found his way past, demoting the #8 BJR Holden to fourth place.

Percat did manage to hold off Brown, who was unlucky not to be well clear in third place based on his opening stint.

The rookie had run second until late in the first stint when he was passed by van Gisbergen, and then lost more pace in his stop when a crew member dropped a wheel nut.

Fighting back to fifth was, in that context, an impressive effort.

Chaz Mostert finished sixth ahead Will Davison. The #17 DJR driver actually made the best start out of any of the front-runners, but with nowhere to go past De Pasquale and Brown on the first lap ran wide.

That cost him critical momentum, Davison swiftly losing a heap of places and never finding his way back to the front group. 

David Reynolds finished eighth, Jamie Whincup ninth and Tim Slade 10th.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 5.160
3 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 10.389
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 10.964
5 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 11.677
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 16.936
7 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 18.520
8 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 22.594
9 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 22.812
10 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 27.516
11 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 36.615
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 37.137
13 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 37.958
14 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 38.593
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 38.798
16 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 41.790
17 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 43.893
18 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 45.062
19 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 45.233
20 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 45.382
21 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 45.573
22 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 53.909
23 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 56.952
24 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'00.729
View full results

 

 

Previous article

Andrew van Leeuwen
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
