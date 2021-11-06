Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney II Practice report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale completes practice sweep

By:

Anton De Pasquale clean-swept practice at Sydney Motorsport Park for the second week running courtesy of a last-gasp lap.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale completes practice sweep

Having gone through the first half-hour session untroubled at the top, De Pasquale found himself under slightly more pressure in second practice.

His first run was ruined when he ran wide at Turn 1 – as did plenty of others thanks to a gusty tail wind down the front straight – De Pasquale not getting a representative time down until eight minutes in.

His 1m30.366s was good enough to go fastest but the time didn't last long. A few minutes later both Triple Eight cars improved, Jamie Whincup with a 1m30.319s before he was edged by Shane van Gisbergen's 1m29.850s.

Van Gisbergen did look to improve with a final run, but after going green in the first sector the Kiwi ran wide and triggered the track limit sensor.

That opened the door for De Pasquale to keep his session-topping steak alive, a 1m29.684s on his final lap edging him clear of van Gisbergen.

Despite missing out on top spot, van Gisbergen was encouraged to be less than two-tenths away from the in-form pacesetter.

"It's not qualifying yet, we don't know if they are fully up it," he said. "It feels promising, but you just don't know.

"There was a wind change then, that's why we were all going off at Turn 1. It was quite difficult.

"The car feels good, but we'll see what happens in qualifying. It's going to be really interesting."

A number of drivers sampled the hard compound tyre during that session, perhaps with a view of running it in the first part of qualifying later today.

Brodie Kostecki was among those to try the hard, although the time that left him third fastest came on the soft tyre.

Nick Percat was fourth fastest ahead of Will Brown, Will Davison and Whincup.

Scott Pye was eighth, impressive given Team 18 missed the first part of the session while working through set-up changes.

Jack Le Brocq and Tim Slade rounded out the Top 10.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 12 1'29.684
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'29.850 0.165 0.165
3 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.002 0.317 0.151
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.078 0.393 0.076
5 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.145 0.460 0.066
6 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 12 1'30.174 0.489 0.029
7 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.245 0.560 0.071
8 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 8 1'30.252 0.568 0.007
9 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.284 0.599 0.031
10 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.328 0.644 0.044
11 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.389 0.704 0.060
12 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.417 0.732 0.027
13 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.520 0.835 0.103
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.590 0.906 0.070
15 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.725 1.040 0.134
16 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.760 1.076 0.035
17 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 7 1'30.783 1.099 0.023
18 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'30.821 1.136 0.037
19 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.839 1.155 0.018
20 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.996 1.311 0.156
21 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 8 1'31.045 1.361 0.049
22 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 10 1'31.057 1.372 0.011
23 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 9 1'31.267 1.582 0.210
24 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'31.281 1.596 0.014
25 26 Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'31.317 1.633 0.036
26 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 9 1'31.563 1.878 0.245
