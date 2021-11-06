Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Supercars teams facing strategic dilemma in Sydney Next / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale completes practice sweep
Supercars / Sydney II Practice report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale leads the way in practice

By:

Anton De Pasquale picked up where he left off last week at Sydney Motorsport Park by comfortably topping first practice.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale leads the way in practice

Coming off the back of three poles and two wins last week, the Dick Johnson Racing ace was once again the class of the field to kick off the second Sydney SuperNight.

He was untouchable across the half-hour practice session, going quickest on his first run with a 1m30.584s.

De Pasquale then improved on his final run, dipping under the 1m30s mark with a 1m29.880s that left him over six-tenths clear of the field.

"It'a a very different track to what we rolled out on last week," he said. "It's a second and a half slower straight up.

"But [the car] feels okay. We made a couple of little changes, fine-tuned it, but it's still in the same window we rolled out here a week ago."

Best of the rest was De Pasquale's Race 3 rival from last week Will Brown. The Erebus driver jumped to second on his final run with a 1m30.527s, which left him four-hundredths ahead of fellow late improver Jack Le Brocq.

Brodie Kostecki capped off a solid session with Erebus with the four quickest time ahead of Tim Slade.

Will Davison and James Courtney were next, followed by best-placed Triple Eight driver Jamie Whincup, who didn't improve late in the session.

Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters rounded out the Top 10, while series leader Shane van Gisbergen was left languishing down in 15th after triggering track limits on his final lap.

Thomas Randle was best of the wildcards in 20th, four spots clear of fellow one-off starter Kurt Kostecki.

Fabian Coulthard, meanwhile, didn't get much running in thanks to an engine problem. He spent the first part of the session in the garage as Team Sydney worked on the car, and once on track he didn't get far before coming to a stop at Turn 4.

That sparked the only stoppage of the session.

At the very back of the field was super sub Luke Youlden, who is standing in for the sidelined David Reynolds.

The 20-year veteran, who is quite remarkably making his first solo start this weekend, was left to rue a track limits breach on a very rare green tyre run.

"I can't even remember [when I last ran greens]," said the Bathurst-winning endurance specialist. "It's fair to say I didn't get the most out of them, my lap got deleted on greens.

"I'm just working on technique through that session, there's still a little bit to go. But I feel good, comfortable. Looking forward to the next session."

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 14 1'29.880
2 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.527 0.646 0.646
3 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 13 1'30.564 0.683 0.036
4 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.600 0.719 0.036
5 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.605 0.724 0.004
6 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'30.616 0.735 0.011
7 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 12 1'30.786 0.905 0.170
8 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.801 0.920 0.014
9 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.816 0.935 0.014
10 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 13 1'30.863 0.983 0.047
11 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'30.882 1.002 0.019
12 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 14 1'30.895 1.014 0.012
13 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.935 1.055 0.040
14 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'31.004 1.123 0.068
15 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 13 1'31.026 1.145 0.021
16 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.139 1.258 0.113
17 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.163 1.282 0.023
18 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'31.169 1.289 0.006
19 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 13 1'31.181 1.300 0.011
20 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'31.258 1.378 0.077
21 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'31.353 1.472 0.094
22 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'31.627 1.746 0.274
23 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 7 1'31.888 2.008 0.261
24 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'32.203 2.322 0.314
25 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'32.539 2.659 0.336
26 26 Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 13 1'32.762 2.882 0.222
View full results
