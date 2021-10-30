Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more Next / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout
Supercars / Sydney News

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

By:

Anton De Pasquale will run last in the Top 10 Shootout at Sydney Motorsport Park after topping regular qualifying.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

Having clean swept Friday practice, the Dick Johnson Racing driver kept the party going by comfortably topping the 15-minute qualifying session

He was quickest on his first run with a 1m28.714s, that time momentarily beaten by DJR teammate Will Davison on the second run before De Pasquale sealed provisional pole with a 1m28.558s.

That left the gap between the DJR pair at 0.14s.

"It's never easy, I'll give you the hot tip," said De Pasquale of his impressive form so far this weekend.

"Our cars are in the window day-on-day which is good, because the weather has changed and the wind has changed. So it's good to back up.

"Now I've got to do a Shootout lap, but so far, so good."

Shane van Gisbergen was best of the non-DJR cars, the series leader the best part of three-tenths adrift of De Pasquale.

Nick Percat ended up fourth quickest, while Will Brown, who was second after the first runs, led the way for Erebus with fifth on the grid.

Cam Waters and Brodie Kostecki were next, while Jamie Whincup felt lucky to make the Shootout at all after an untidy lap.

"We were pretty lucky to get through in that one," he said. "The car isn't flash, understeer, oversteer, all those sorts of things. I finished a lap and it wasn't pretty, and I said, 'we'll be lucky to get through here'."

Chaz Mostert and Tim Slade rounded out the drivers who qualified for the single-lap dash.

Sydney Supercars qualifying results

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 5 1'28.558
2 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 5 1'28.701 0.142 0.142
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 6 1'28.857 0.298 0.155
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'29.021 0.462 0.164
5 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'29.040 0.481 0.019
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 5 1'29.333 0.774 0.293
7 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'29.412 0.853 0.078
8 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 6 1'29.415 0.856 0.002
9 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'29.486 0.927 0.071
10 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 7 1'29.487 0.928 0.000
11 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 4 1'29.567 1.008 0.080
12 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 4 1'29.582 1.023 0.015
13 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'29.640 1.081 0.057
14 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'29.679 1.120 0.039
15 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 6 1'29.721 1.162 0.042
16 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'29.835 1.276 0.113
17 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'29.868 1.309 0.033
18 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'29.899 1.340 0.030
19 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'29.974 1.415 0.075
20 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'30.039 1.480 0.064
21 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'30.158 1.599 0.119
22 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'30.179 1.620 0.021
23 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 5 1'30.366 1.807 0.186
24 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'30.453 1.894 0.087
View full results
shares
comments
2021 Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Previous article

2021 Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Next article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights Sydney
Video Inside
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

2021 Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.