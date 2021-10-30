Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

Having clean swept Friday practice, the Dick Johnson Racing driver kept the party going by comfortably topping the 15-minute qualifying session

He was quickest on his first run with a 1m28.714s, that time momentarily beaten by DJR teammate Will Davison on the second run before De Pasquale sealed provisional pole with a 1m28.558s.

That left the gap between the DJR pair at 0.14s.

"It's never easy, I'll give you the hot tip," said De Pasquale of his impressive form so far this weekend.

"Our cars are in the window day-on-day which is good, because the weather has changed and the wind has changed. So it's good to back up.

"Now I've got to do a Shootout lap, but so far, so good."

Shane van Gisbergen was best of the non-DJR cars, the series leader the best part of three-tenths adrift of De Pasquale.

Nick Percat ended up fourth quickest, while Will Brown, who was second after the first runs, led the way for Erebus with fifth on the grid.

Cam Waters and Brodie Kostecki were next, while Jamie Whincup felt lucky to make the Shootout at all after an untidy lap.

"We were pretty lucky to get through in that one," he said. "The car isn't flash, understeer, oversteer, all those sorts of things. I finished a lap and it wasn't pretty, and I said, 'we'll be lucky to get through here'."

Chaz Mostert and Tim Slade rounded out the drivers who qualified for the single-lap dash.

Sydney Supercars qualifying results