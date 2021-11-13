Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole Next / Davison lift avoided 'big accident' with Whincup
Supercars / Sydney III Race report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale streaks to Race 1 win

By:

Anton De Pasquale made light work of the opening 32-lap heat of the Sydney SuperSprint at Sydney Motorsport Park.

A decent start from pole helped De Pasquale into the early lead, initially ahead of Jamie Whincup until Shane van Gisbergen eased his way into second on Lap 8.

The two Red Bull Holdens then did their best to mob De Pasquale around the stops, Whincup pitting on Lap 11 to bring the undercut into play.

The ploy worked, at least initially, De Pasquale taking on four new tyres on Lap 16 and then resuming behind the #88.

Whincup managed to hold De Pasquale off for the best part of a lap, the slight delay allowing van Gisbergen to pit, take on two new tyres, and take over the lead.

But the Kiwi's stint at the front was short lived. With a significant grip advantage from four new tyres De Pasquale was able to swiftly find a way past van Gisbergen.

Once in front, De Pasquale's only concern was a brief Safety Car to retrieve Bryce Fullwood's stranded car from the outside of Turn 3.

However he was able to nail the restart before cruising to a two-second win. 

He said after the race taking on four tyres was the right call, even if it means van Gisbergen's tyre bank will look better tomorrow. 

"I'm pretty stoked to get the win," said De Pasquale. 

"We used a couple more tyres than the other guys, but that's all good. [Four tyres] was the fastest way to the end. We were on pole, we were leading the race, you don't want to throw it away. 

"We'll take the win when we can get it. We'll find out how that works out tomorrow, but we're happy with the win. If you get one of those a weekend, you're going good."

Will Brown finished a fine third despite a slow stop for four new tyres. The Safety Car was good news for him, condensing the field and bringing his extra grip into play. Teammate Brodie Kostecki then let him through late in the race on the promise that if Brown didn't get past Whincup, he'd give the position back.

But Brown had little trouble getting past the seven-time series champion to claim the final spot on the podium.

Whincup finished fourth ahead of Kostecki, while the likes of Scott Pye and Zane Goddard made good headway after the restart, finishing sixth and eighth respectively. 

Between them was Will Davison, who survived a mighty scare on the run to Turn 1 when he was squeezed into the pitwall by Whincup.

There were some hard luck stories in the field, including an absolute shocker for Tickford. James Courtney spun at the first corner at the start after being bumped by Pye, before Cam Waters was turned into the wall by teammate Jack Le Brocq as they battled Todd Hazelwood late in the race.

Le Brocq was slapped with a drive-through for his efforts.

Nick Percat, meanwhile, had to have a right-front suspension problem rectified during the race which cost him seven laps in the pits. He was then handed a drive-through for an unsafe release.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1.891
3 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 3.425
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 5.484
5 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 6.175
6 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 11.606
7 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 13.142
8 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 13.906
9 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 14.062
10 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 14.614
11 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 18.221
12 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 20.847
13 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 22.193
14 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 22.646
15 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 22.881
16 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 26.070
17 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 26.224
18 26 Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 26.675
19 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 28.850
20 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 40.268
21 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT
22 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT
23 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB
24 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB
View full results
shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole
Next article

Davison lift avoided 'big accident' with Whincup

Davison lift avoided 'big accident' with Whincup
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Van Gisbergen penalised for qualifying breach Sydney III
Supercars

Van Gisbergen penalised for qualifying breach

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Whincup share poles Sydney III
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Whincup share poles

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Anton De Pasquale More from
Anton De Pasquale
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins despite tyre scare Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins despite tyre scare

De Pasquale disqualified from second Sydney race Sydney
Supercars

De Pasquale disqualified from second Sydney race

McLaughlin defends DJR from fan "attack"
Supercars

McLaughlin defends DJR from fan "attack"

Dick Johnson Racing More from
Dick Johnson Racing
Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype
Supercars

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype

First look at Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars
Video Inside
Supercars

First look at Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime
Supercars

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Latest news

Van Gisbergen penalised for qualifying breach
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen penalised for qualifying breach

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Whincup share poles
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Whincup share poles

Davison lift avoided 'big accident' with Whincup
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Davison lift avoided 'big accident' with Whincup

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale streaks to Race 1 win
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale streaks to Race 1 win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.