Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale scores two Sunday poles

Like yesterday the Dick Johnson Racing driver was in a class of his own, his efforts in the first of the two back-to-back qualifying sessions particularly impressive.

A 1m28.298s on his green tyre run left him a whopping six-tenths clear of teammate Will Davison as DJR locked out the front row for Race 2.

In the second 10-minute session De Pasquale opted to run early, a 1m28.308s three-tenths better than second-placed Will Brown.

De Pasquale has now topped every session so far this weekend, including a comfortable win under lights last night.

"This weekend is going good," said De Pasquale.

"The car is obviously fast and I'm just sort of hanging on and trying to do the lap time.

"I'm pushing quite hard, and as a driver when you've got a car that responds to what you do you push harder and harder and it keeps delivering what you want out of it.

"I just fire it into Turn 1, not knowing what it's going to do, and the car has got my back."

Brodie Kostecki was third and fifth in the two sessions to cap off a solid start to the day for Erebus Motorsport.

Jamie Whincup led the way for Triple Eight in both sessions with a fourth and a third, while series leader Shane van Gisbergen was just sixth in the first session before improving to fourth in the second.

It was a tough pair of sessions for Tickford, however, a pair of 12ths for Jack Le Brocq (Race 2) and Cam Waters (Race 3) the best the Ford team could manage.