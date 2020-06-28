Supercars
Supercars / Sydney / Race report

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin beats Holdsworth in finale
By:
Jun 28, 2020, 5:47 AM

Scott McLaughlin held off Lee Holdsworth in the third and final Supercars race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Starting from pole, McLaughlin made light work of the first stint, his advantage over Jamie Whincup blowing out to as much as five seconds.

That changed, at least briefly, around the stops, Whincup pitting on Lap 13 for two tyres, before McLaughlin followed suit for four tyres a lap later.

The longer stop meant McLaughlin's gap to Whincup was cut down to around a second, however the reigning champion was quickly able to use his better tyre condition to pull away.

Holdsworth, meanwhile, was even better positioned in terms of rubber having only taken two tyres on during Races 1 and 2. 

The Tickford driver ran deep into the first stint, taking on four new boots on Lap 18. He emerged at the back of the Top 10 and around 10s off the lead, but could quickly cut his way through the field.

But the tyre advantage wasn't quite enough for Holdsworth to get to McLaughlin, the pair separated by 1.5s at the finish.

“The car was so much better on its tyres that race," said McLaughlin. 

"I think when everyone sort of evened out with the tyres and where we were, to be able to show our true pace over the long run was really cool. We just got into a rhythm and got going."

Whincup finished a lonely third, with David Reynolds more than 10 seconds further back in fourth.

Shane van Gisbergen struggled for pace, finishing sixth behind Mark Winterbottom, with Anton De Pasquale and Todd Hazelwood right on his hammer. 

Race 2 winner Nick Percat and Bryce Fullwood rounded out the Top 10.

There was just a single DNF, Fabian Coulthard's Penske Ford rolling to a stop on the penultimate lap.

McLaughlin now leads the series by 49 points over Whincup. 

Race 3 results:

Cla Driver Car Time
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 50'20.267
2 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 50'21.787
3 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 50'31.518
4 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 50'44.696
5 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 50'45.915
6 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 50'46.785
7 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 50'47.217
8 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 50'47.396
9 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 50'48.264
10 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 50'49.016
11 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 50'52.126
12 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 50'55.915
13 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 50'57.127
14 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 50'57.729
15 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 51'00.890
16 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 51'04.022
17 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 51'06.925
18 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 51'07.283
19 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 51'08.330
20 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 51'09.667
21 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 51'10.097
22 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 51'10.864
23 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 51'37.650
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 49'25.287
View full results
