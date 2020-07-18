Supercars
Supercars / Sydney II / Qualifying report

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin takes night race pole

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin takes night race pole
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 6:47 AM

Scott McLaughlin grabbed pole for tonight's first Sydney Motorsport Park race with a record-breaking Shootout lap.

The DJR Team Penske driver opted to roll the dice on getting through Q1 and Q2 without using the soft compound Dunlop, which meant he was just 11th fastest heading into the Top 15 Shootout.

However once on a set of green softs he was remarkably quick, McLaughlin breaking his own lap record – set just three weeks ago – to grab pole with a 1m27.742s.

"You always feel like this is happy hour, you can go really fast in these conditions," he said. 

"The car felt really good, I'm really comfortable with it on soft tyres. We need to make it a little bit better on the hard [tyres], but overall I'm really happy with it."

Shane van Gisbergen made a similar gain, making up eight spots compared to this Q2 effort. However he fell two-tenths short of fierce rival McLaughlin.

Cam Waters was the biggest improver in the Shootout, the Tickford driver going from 15th to third, while Jamie Whincup made up 10 spots on his way to fourth.

Lee Holdsworth qualified fifth followed by provisional pole-sitter Fabian Coulthard, who actually dropped five spots thanks to a Q2 run on his set of softs. 

Mark Winterbottom effectively broke even, ending the Shootout in seventh, ahead of Anton De Pasquale, Macauley Jones, Bryce Fullwood, Nick Percat and David Reynolds.

Chaz Mostert was the best of the drivers to run the hard compound in the Shootout, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver qualifying 13th, followed by Chris Pither and Todd Hazelwood.

Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 1'27.742
2 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.018 0.275
3 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'28.059 0.316
4 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.137 0.394
5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'28.160 0.417
6 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 1'28.385 0.643
7 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.513 0.770
8 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.790 1.047
9 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.802 1.059
10 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.846 1.103
11 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.010 1.267
12 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.038 1.295
13 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.488 1.745
14 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.453 2.711
15 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.879 3.136
16 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.891 2.149
17 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'30.020 2.277
18 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'30.205 2.462
19 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.735 2.993
20 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'30.739 2.997
21 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 1'30.552 2.810
22 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.731 2.988
23 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.339 3.596
24 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.558 3.815
View full results
Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin takes night race pole
Supercars / Supercars
11m

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin takes night race pole

Darwin to host next two Supercars rounds
Supercars / Supercars
2h

Darwin to host next two Supercars rounds

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads McLaughlin in Practice 2
Supercars / Supercars
2h

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads McLaughlin in Practice 2

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin tops opening practice
Supercars / Supercars

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin tops opening practice

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sydney II
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

