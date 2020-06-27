Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Qualifying 1 in
00 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Sydney / Practice report

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
By:
Jun 27, 2020, 2:47 AM

Jamie Whincup completed a Red Bull Holden clean sweep in Sydney Supercars practice, topping the second 30-minute session.

For Whincup there was a stark contrast between the two sessions. Having not done a green tyre run in the first session, he bolted out of the gates on fresh rubber second time around, going quickest with a 1m29.084s on his first run.

That would have been good enough for second on its own, however another green tyre run at the end lowered his best to a 1m28.831, slightly under teammate Shane van Gisbergen's P1 benchmark.

Speaking after the session Whincup said it was a welcome return to the top of the timesheets after a difficult virtual campaign during the break.

"It's great to be back cutting laps," he said. "It's the first time in 12 weeks I haven't been a second and a half off the pace in practice, which is nice. 

"It's really quick, fast sessions here. Straight out of P1, you make a few changes, and then straight into P2. But overall, as far as car #88 is concerned, it feels good. 

"We did a little bit of a race run, it was reasonable, and the car is pretty good over a lap. Everyone will improve for qualifying, so we'll have to keep chipping away."

Read Also:

For the second consecutive session Scott McLaughlin was second fastest, the gap to Whincup 0.15s, with van Gisbergen third.

Lee Holdsworth was best of the Tickford Fords in fourth, as Anton De Pasquale led the way for Erebus once again.

Nick Percat and Chaz Mostert were next, with Kelly Racing pair Andre Heimgartner and Rick Kelly split by Macauley Jones in positions eight to 10.

Second practice results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.831
2 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 1'28.989 0.157
3 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.016 0.185
4 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'29.051 0.219
5 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.070 0.238
6 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.081 0.250
7 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.272 0.441
8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'29.273 0.441
9 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.313 0.481
10 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 1'29.394 0.563
11 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 1'29.405 0.574
12 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'29.454 0.623
13 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.499 0.668
14 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.531 0.700
15 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'29.631 0.799
16 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.638 0.807
17 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'29.650 0.818
18 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.652 0.821
19 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.793 0.962
20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.804 0.972
21 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.931 1.100
22 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.102 1.271
23 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.198 1.367
24 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.576 1.745
View full results
Next article
Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice

Previous article

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice

Next article

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

trending Today

Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
Supercars / Supercars
22m

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Supercars explains 2021 backflip
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars / Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

How Zak Brown’s 2011 Commodore purchase led to HSV buy-in
Supercars / Supercars

How Zak Brown’s 2011 Commodore purchase led to HSV buy-in

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

Latest news

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Supercars
12m

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
Supercars / Supercars
22m

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Supercars
2h

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sydney
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock

2
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice

1h
3
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

22m
4
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

5
Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Team Sydney moves to Sydney
Supercars

Team Sydney moves to Sydney

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.