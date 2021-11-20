Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale edges Brown in final practice

De Pasquale was consistently quick across the half-hour session, setting the early pace with a 1m30.695s.

Around a third of the way through the session his teammate Will Davison enjoyed a brief stint at the top courtesy of a 1m30.514s, before Jamie Whincup lowered the benchmark to 1m30.351s.

With 11 minutes to go Shane van Gisbergen had his first crack on a green tyre for the weekend, the Kiwi rocketing to first with a 1m30.095s.

De Pasquale responded with a green tyre run of his own, pipping van Gisbergen's time by seven-hundredths.

Brown then dipped into the 1m29s for the first time in the session with a 1m29.953s, only to be edged by a final De Pasquale, the margin between the two a tenth of a second.

Those final laps came right as rain started to fall at the Eastern Creek circuit.

Van Gisbergen's time held on for third ahead of Tim Slade and Brodie Kostecki.

Davison jumped back ahead of Whincup, the pair sixth and seventh respectively, followed by Chaz Mostert, Scott Pye and Jack Le Brocq.