Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy P1 Next / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole
Supercars / Sydney III Practice report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale continues practice form

By:

Anton De Pasquale made it two from two in Supercars practice at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale continues practice form

After dominating the first session, De Pasquale didn't have things quite as easy in the second the thanks to Shane van Gisbergen running two sets of green tyres.

The first green tyre run for the Kiwi helped him jump De Pasquale's earlier benchmark set on the same set of softs he used in P1.

That prompted De Pasquale to go for a green tyre run himself, the Dick Johnson Racing ace improving to a 1m29.287s.

Van Gisbergen then did his best to respond but fell a tenth short.

Brodie Kostecki was third fastest, a tenth clear of Will Davison, while Will Brown capped off a good session for Erebus in fifth.

Chaz Mostert was sixth while a steadily improving Tickford effort saw Jake Le Brocq and Cam Waters finish the session seventh and eighth.

Jamie Whincup was ninth and Bryce Fullwood 10th.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'29.287
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'29.391 0.104 0.104
3 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'29.606 0.318 0.214
4 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 10 1'29.706 0.418 0.100
5 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.727 0.440 0.021
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.777 0.490 0.049
7 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'29.825 0.538 0.048
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'29.932 0.645 0.106
9 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'29.948 0.660 0.015
10 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.958 0.670 0.009
11 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'29.978 0.690 0.020
12 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'30.054 0.766 0.076
13 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.062 0.774 0.008
14 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.079 0.791 0.017
15 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.164 0.876 0.084
16 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'30.174 0.887 0.010
17 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.242 0.954 0.067
18 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 9 1'30.274 0.987 0.032
19 26 Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.471 1.183 0.196
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'30.530 1.242 0.059
21 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.621 1.334 0.091
22 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'30.626 1.338 0.004
23 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.635 1.348 0.009
24 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.722 1.434 0.086
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy P1
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy P1
Next article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole
