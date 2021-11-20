Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale edges Whincup in Shootout

Tricky conditions greeted drivers for the single-lap dash for pole, the grip level taking a nose-dive since regular qualifying earlier today.

That made life difficult for this running early in the Shootout, while the likes of De Pasquale and Triple Eight pair Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen had longer to assess the conditions based on those on track before them.

In the end it was De Pasquale that read the track best, a 1m30.453s helping him to an 11th pole of the season, the margin 0.21s back to Whincup.

"I'm happy I wasn't one of the first ones out, it looked like hard work," said De Pasquale.

"The track, big difference to what we had in quali. We got to watch the first few and adjust the driving [style]. The track was a good second and a half off, so I drove to that, felt the first few corners and went from there.

"I just tried not to make a mistake. Jamie laid a really good lap time down so I had to push quite hard. But in those conditions, so quickly you're loose and having a moment."

There was a big gap back to Will Davison in third, the Dick Johnson Racing driver eight-tenths slower than his pole-winning teammate, while van Gisbergen was left to rue a mistake in the final sector that left him fourth.

Brodie Kostecki retained his fifth place from regular qualifying, while Todd Hazelwood enjoyed a three-place gain to grab sixth on the grid.

Nick Percat was seventh, Jack Le Brocq eighth, Cam Waters ninth and Scott Pye 10th.