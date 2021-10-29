Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice

Drivers faced blustery conditions at the Eastern Creek circuit, De Pasquale the first to set a representative time with a 1m31.821s on his first run.

Points leader Shane van Gisbergen then took over with a 1m31.184s, that time holding on until the 'happy hour' in the closing moments of the session.

That was when Cam Waters took over a the top, the Tickford driver jumping 13 spots with a 1m30.609s.

But he was swiftly pipped by De Pasquale, the Dick Johnson Racing ace's 1m30.281s at the flag leaving him more than three-tenths clear of the field.

Todd Hazelwood was third fastest for Brad Jones Racing, having been a staple near the top of the time throughout the half-hour session.

Mark Winterbottom was a late improver to slot into fourth, while Andre Heimgartner enjoyed a promising debut in his brand new KGR Ford chassis with the fifth quickest time.

Brodie Kostecki was sixth as van Giusbergen, who never improved on his early time, was shuffled back to seventh.

Macauley Jones, Will Davison and Jack Le Brocq rounded out the best 10.

Jamie Whincup and Chaz Mostert were among the big names outside the Top 10, the Holden pair 12th and 16th respectively, while KGR driver Reynolds battled gearbox gremlins on his way to 18th.

Practice continues at 7:30pm local time with a second half-hour hit-out under lights.