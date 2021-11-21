Sydney Supercars: Heimgartner tops wet qualifying

Drivers were greeted with extremely wet conditions at the Eastern Creek circuit, tyre pressures critical to getting a lap in times that were around 15 seconds slower than in the dry.

I was Kelly Grove Racing driver Heimgartner, a race winner in the wet earlier this season, that read the conditions best, a 1m45.082s leaving him 0.05s clear of renowned rain master Shane van Gisbergen.

The two Kiwis will run second last and last in the Top 10 Shootout that will determine pole later today.

"I love those sort of conditions, it's good fun," said Heimgartner.

"It doesn't mean too much, we've got the Top 10 Shootout to come. We'll wait and see but it's a good start.

"The car was comfortable. The tyre pressures were just right. Turn 1 is sketchy but apart from that it was all good."

Turn 1 did prove problematic for drivers, with both Todd Hazelwood and Jamie Whincup both ending up in the outside wall after high-speed excursions.

Remarkably both still made it through to the Shootout, Hazelwood third fastest and Whincup sixth.

Fabian Coulthard was the surprise of the session, putting his Team Sydney Holden into the Shootout with the fourth-best time.

"We've struggled there last few weeks and the car was a handful early on in the wet but it just got better and better and we got that lap in the end," he said.

Nick Percat, Tim Slade, Chaz Mosert, Cam Waters and David Reynolds will also run in the single-lap dash for pole.

It was a tough session for a number of in-form drivers, including the two Erebus rookies, Will Brown 16th fastest and Brodie Kostecki 19th.

De Pasquale, who's been the form man over a lap at SMP in recent weeks, also missed the Shootout and will start 17th.

"We didn't get a great run [early in the session], didn't have much pace," he said. "Then we changed tyres and it was all coming good and I made an error on that last lap."