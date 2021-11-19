Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney IV Practice report

Sydney Supercars: Payne tops co-driver practice

By:

Matt Payne put Kelly Grove Racing on top in the additional drivers practice session at Sydney Motorsport Park.

KGR put Payne in the #26 Mustang in place of Bathurst 1000 co-driver Luke Youlden as the team looks to give him laps ahead of a potential race seat in 2021.

The young Kiwi didn't disappoint either, backing up his session-topping Super2 form by taking top spot in a main game session for the first time.

Payne rocketed to the top with around four minutes to go courtesy of a 1m31.095s.

That time initially left him well clear of the field, although the gap did close significantly as more drivers ran better condition soft Dunlop tyres.

It was Lee Holdsworth (Walkinshaw Andretti United) that went closest to Payne, the race winner falling just eight-hundredths short.

Kurt Kostecki was third fastest for Matt Stone Racing followed by Porsche factory driver Matt Campbell in the #7 KGR Mustang.

James Moffat led the way for Tickford in fifth ahead of teammates Zak Best and Tom Randle.

Jayden Ojeda capped off a solid day for MSR in seventh followed by Dale Wood (Brad Jones Racing) and Warren Luff (WAU).

The traditional front-running teams didn't seem to throw their best rubber at the session, the Dick Johnson Racing cars 12th (Alex Davison) and 17th (Tony D'Alberto).

The Triple Eight drivers didn't run soft compound tyres at all, Garth Tander and Craig Lowndes 22nd and 23rd respectively on the hards.

 

