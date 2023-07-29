Subscribe
Sydney Supercars: Pole for Heimgartner, Triple Eight struggles

Andre Heimgartner stormed to pole for the night race at Sydney Motorsport Park while both Triple Eight drivers struggled.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Heimgartner and his Brad Jones Racing Camaro were unstoppable in the final two segments of the three-part battle for pole.

He topped the second segment with a remarkable 1m29.280s before running early in Q3, banking a 1m29.422s.

That would have been good enough for pole, but he went back out for a final run anyway and improved to a 1m29.344s to put pole beyond doubt.

"It's harder that way because you can't screw it up, but the car was awesome," said Heimgartner.

"We made some good tunes in practice. Throughout that session we managed to get to the last [segment] with two sets [of tyres].

"We've been so close to this throughout the year, been second by a tiny, tiny amount. So to finally get one is a big monkey off our back."

Brodie Kostecki fell eight hundredths of a second short as he booked his spot on the outside of the front row.

That left him well and truly the best of the drivers currently considered in proper title contention.

Cam Waters was best of the Fords in third, although that could have been better had he not run wide at the last corner on his Q3 run.

Series leader Will Brown qualified fourth ahead of a gaggle of Camaros – Jack Le Brocq, Bryce Fullwood, James Golding and Cameron Hill.

Chaz Mostert and Will Davison were ninth and 10th, while David Reynolds was left on the wrong side of the Q2/Q3 bubble and will start from 11th.

Meanwhile it was a tough qualifying for the title-contending Triple Eight pair.

Van Gisbergen has work to do tonight after critical mistake in the second segment.

The Kiwi opted for a single shot at progression late in the session, but copped a track limits infringement at turn 5 on his push lap.

That left him 20th on the grid for the race.

His teammate Broc Feeney didn't fare much better and will start from 16th.

Anton De Pasquale was the surprise in Q1, the DJR Ford driver bundled out in the first segment.

He'll start the race from 23rd while Nick Percat (21st) and Matt Payne (24th) also failed to make it through to Q2.

The only night race on the calendar kicks off at 7:30pm local time.

Sydney SuperNight qualifying results

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Andre Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing 8 Chevrolet 8 1'29.3447 157.345
2
B. Kostecki Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
99 Chevrolet 9 +0.0817 0.0817 157.201
3 Australia C. Waters Cameron Waters Tickford Racing 6 Ford Mustang GT 8 +0.2319 0.1502 156.938
4 Australia W. Brown Will Brown Erebus Motorsport Penrite 9 Chevrolet 9 +0.2629 0.0310 156.884
5 Australia J. Le Brocq Jack Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing 34 Chevrolet 8 +0.4130 0.1501 156.621
6 Australia B. Fullwood Bryce Fullwood Brad Jones Racing 14 Chevrolet 9 +0.4603 0.0473 156.539
7 Australia J. Golding James Golding PremiAir Racing 31 Chevrolet 9 +0.5640 0.1037 156.358
8
C. Hill Cameron Hill Matt Stone Racing
35 Chevrolet 10 +0.7834 0.2194 155.977
9 Australia C. Mostert Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 25 Ford Mustang GT 11 +1.0992 0.3158 155.433
10 Australia W. Davison Will Davison Dick Johnson Racing 17 Ford Mustang GT 9 +1.3804 0.2812 154.951
11 Australia D. Reynolds David Reynolds Grove Racing 26 Ford Mustang GT 9 +0.3908 156.660
12 Australia T. Randle Thomas Randle Tickford Racing 55 Ford Mustang GT 10 +0.3926 0.0018 156.657
13 Australia T. Slade Tim Slade PremiAir Racing 23 Chevrolet 8 +0.4335 0.0409 156.585
14 Australia M. Winterbottom Mark Winterbottom Team 18 18 Chevrolet 7 +0.4566 0.0231 156.545
15 Australia S. Pye Scott Pye Team 18 20 Chevrolet 9 +0.6931 0.2365 156.134
16
B. Feeney Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
88 Chevrolet 6 +0.6973 0.0042 156.127
17 Australia T. Hazelwood Todd Hazelwood Blanchard Racing Team 3 Ford Mustang GT 10 +0.9014 0.2041 155.774
18 Australia J. Courtney James Courtney Tickford Racing 5 Ford Mustang GT 9 +0.9884 0.0870 155.624
19 Australia M. Jones Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing 96 Chevrolet 9 +1.1155 0.1271 155.405
20 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Shane van Gisbergen Triple Eight Race Engineering 97 Chevrolet 4
21 Australia N. Percat Nick Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Ford Mustang GT 4 +0.9633 155.667
22
D. Fraser Declan Fraser Tickford Racing
777 Ford Mustang GT 5 +1.0002 0.0369 155.603
23 Australia A. De Pasquale Anton De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing 11 Ford Mustang GT 5 +1.1090 0.1088 155.416
24
M. Payne Matthew Payne Grove Racing
19 Ford Mustang GT 4 +1.1504 0.0414 155.345
25 Australia J. Smith Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing 4 Chevrolet 4 +2'21.7580 2'20.6076 60.830
View full results

 

