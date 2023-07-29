Sydney Supercars: Pole for Heimgartner, Triple Eight struggles

Heimgartner and his Brad Jones Racing Camaro were unstoppable in the final two segments of the three-part battle for pole.

He topped the second segment with a remarkable 1m29.280s before running early in Q3, banking a 1m29.422s.

That would have been good enough for pole, but he went back out for a final run anyway and improved to a 1m29.344s to put pole beyond doubt.

"It's harder that way because you can't screw it up, but the car was awesome," said Heimgartner.

"We made some good tunes in practice. Throughout that session we managed to get to the last [segment] with two sets [of tyres].

"We've been so close to this throughout the year, been second by a tiny, tiny amount. So to finally get one is a big monkey off our back."

Brodie Kostecki fell eight hundredths of a second short as he booked his spot on the outside of the front row.

That left him well and truly the best of the drivers currently considered in proper title contention.

Cam Waters was best of the Fords in third, although that could have been better had he not run wide at the last corner on his Q3 run.

Series leader Will Brown qualified fourth ahead of a gaggle of Camaros – Jack Le Brocq, Bryce Fullwood, James Golding and Cameron Hill.

Chaz Mostert and Will Davison were ninth and 10th, while David Reynolds was left on the wrong side of the Q2/Q3 bubble and will start from 11th.

Meanwhile it was a tough qualifying for the title-contending Triple Eight pair.

Van Gisbergen has work to do tonight after critical mistake in the second segment.

The Kiwi opted for a single shot at progression late in the session, but copped a track limits infringement at turn 5 on his push lap.

That left him 20th on the grid for the race.

His teammate Broc Feeney didn't fare much better and will start from 16th.

Anton De Pasquale was the surprise in Q1, the DJR Ford driver bundled out in the first segment.

He'll start the race from 23rd while Nick Percat (21st) and Matt Payne (24th) also failed to make it through to Q2.

The only night race on the calendar kicks off at 7:30pm local time.

Sydney SuperNight qualifying results