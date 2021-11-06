Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Sydney Supercars: Brown on pole, De Pasquale last Next / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Van Gisbergen split poles
Supercars / Sydney II Race report

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, stop drama robs Brown

By:

Shane van Gisbergen won under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park after Will Brown was robbed at a shot of a first victory by a faulty wheel nut.

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, stop drama robs Brown

Brown, who took a sensational pole, made a perfect start to the race, holding off Triple Eight pair Jamie Whincup and van Gisbergen on the opening lap before settling into the lead.

The rookie continued to lead until Lap 6 when he pitted to cover Whincup, who had stopped a lap earlier. 

However his race unravelled in the lane, a faulty wheel nut leading to a 20-odd second stop that took him out of the running for victory. 

That effectively left the two T8 drivers in control of the race, van Gisbergen leading for the next six laps as he went long on his set of hard compound Dunlops.

That meant he came out behind Whincup, who enjoyed the short-term benefit of the undercut, but had significantly better tyre condition. 

On Lap 18 van Gisbergen eased his way past his teammate to take over a lead he would hold until the finish.

His final winning margin over Whincup was 17s, the one-two coming in what is Triple Eight's 250th round in Supercars.

"I can't thank Red Bull Ampol Racing enough," said van Gisbergen. "Admittedly the fastest car was at the back, so I'm excited to see how we go against them tomorrow. But the team has done a great job. I hope it was a good show."

The battle for third place boiled down to a tense scrap between Will Davison and Nick Percat in the final third of the race.

Percat threw everything he had at a defensive Davison, particularly in the closing laps, but Davison was able to hold on by a few tenths.

Post-race, however, Davison was more worried about Lap 1 contact with van Gisbergen than sent him wide at Turn 2.

"I tried to go two wide with Shane through [Turn] 1, I don't know what his problem is with me but he tried to screw me in practice this morning, just had me off out of [Turn] 1," said Davison. 

"Bit weird. But that's not my excuse, I wasn't quick enough early on the hard tyres."

Brodie Kostecki was in the hunt for that podium fight, only for Erebus Motorsport's night to go from bad to worse early in the second stint. The #99 Holden driver was slapped with a drive-through for speeding in pitlane, 23rd the best he could manage at the finish.

Todd Hazelwood finished fifth ahead of Jack Le Brocq, who was best of the drivers to run the 'alternate' strategy. 

The Tickford driver started on the softs rather than the hards, and was able to work his way through to second place before switching to the hard.

He then resumed in what was effectively fourth, but lost spots to the two Brad Jones Racing drivers on the soft tyres. 

Tim Slade and Cam Waters finished seventh and eighth, while Scott Pye made good progress to finish ninth after starting outside the Top 20. 

Bryce Fullwood came home 10th after running the softs-to-hards like Le Brocq. 

Brown, meanwhile, recovered to 11th, one spot ahead of Anton De Pasquale that came from the very back of the grid due to his gearbox issue in qualifying.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 17.002
3 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 24.715
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 25.303
5 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 26.214
6 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 30.398
7 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 32.916
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 33.840
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 38.927
10 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 38.948
11 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 47.502
12 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 48.165
13 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 50.482
14 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 54.330
15 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 55.685
16 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 57.694
17 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.160
18 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.021
19 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.983
20 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.469
21 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.838
22 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'09.221
23 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.588
24 26 Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.162
25 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'25.667
7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT
View full results
Sydney Supercars: Brown on pole, De Pasquale last
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: Brown on pole, De Pasquale last
Next article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Van Gisbergen split poles

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Van Gisbergen split poles
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
