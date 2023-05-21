Tasmania Supercars: Brown dominates finale

The Erebus driver roared into Supercars title contention across the weekend with two wins from the three races.

His Sunday afternoon effort was particularly impressive, a rapid start helping him into a lead that he would comfortably hold until the finish ahead of Broc Feeney and Brodie Kostecki.

That helped Brown to within 87 points of teammate and series leader Kostecki.

Brown made a blinder of a start from the outside of the front row to grab the lead from polesitter Kostecki.

Jack Le Brocq slotted straight into third as Cam Waters dropped back to sixth, behind Feeney and Tim Slade, thanks to a sluggish start from the inside of the second row.

For a moment it looked as if the two Erebus cars would duke it out at the front, Kostecki glued to Brown's bumper for several laps. However he swiftly looked to call off the fight and let Brown settle into a lead of just over a second.

Behind those two cars race 2 winner Feeney made good early progress, grabbing third from Le Brocq on lap 10.

The top three ran in that order across the first stint, Feeney sitting just over three seconds behind the leader.

On lap 19 Kostecki kicked off the stops for the leaders, Brown waiting four laps before doing likewise.

Feeney then pitted another lap later, Brown finding himself with nearly four seconds up his sleeve as Feeney closed to within a second of Kostecki.

It soon became clear that Kostecki was in trouble in terms of pace, Feeney breezing through into second at the hairpin.

Shane van Gisbergen soon followed suit, the Kiwi having used an early stop and undercut to drag his Camaro, wounded from its race 2 crash, into podium contention.

Tyre condition would ultimately be an issue for van Gisbergen, though, with Kostecki able to reclaim third spot four laps from home.

That's how the top three then finished, Brown's advantage over Feeney just under four seconds at the finish.

"It's been awesome," said Brown. "To get off the start line and get the lead, and then have the pace we had, was awesome. I was just excited to be able to do some burnouts."

Van Gisbergen limited the damage to his title hopes with his fourth place, which leaves him fourth in the standings, 172 points behind Kostecki.

Le Brocq finished fifth while Chaz Mostert was the best-placed Ford in sixth, ahead of Waters who dropped back in the second stint,.

Mark Winterbottom finished eighth ahead of Anton De Pasquale and Bryce Fullwood.

The Supercars season continues in Darwin on June 16-18.