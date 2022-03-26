Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops second practice

The Kiwi book-ended the session with fastest times, a 50.657s on his opening run leaving him on top of the times.

That was until he was pipped by Practice 1 pacesetter Will Davison on the nine-minute mark, right before the session was stopped to recover Jake Kostecki's stranded Tickford Falcon.

When running resume there was little in the away of changes at the top until the final few minutes.

It was at that point that van Gisbergen went for a two-lap run on a brand new set of super softs, the first of which yielded a 50.447s.

Van Gisbergen was left a little surprised not to improve on his second lap, although it didn't matter as closest challenger Andre Heimgartner fell 0.02s short.

"It's alright," he said. "We had our second go on these new super softs and I did [the time] on Lap 1, which is not normal around here. But there's a lot of sun.

"My first part of the lap was pretty weak, but the second half was good. And then I tried a second lap and had no grip. It's just trying to understand these new [tyres]."

Todd Hazelwood was an impressive third in his Matt Stone Racing entry while Davison failed to improve on his early time and was shuffled back to fourth.

David Reynolds popped up in fifth place ahead of Anton De Pasquale, while Mark Winterbottom make big gains at the flag to end up seventh fastest.

Broc Feeney continued a solid start to his first visit to Symmons Plains with the eighth fastest time ahead of series leader Chaz Mostert and Tim Slade.