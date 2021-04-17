Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Symmons Plains / Practice report

Tasmania Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep

Cam Waters completed a practice sweep at Symmons Plains with a late lap to top the second session.

The Tickford Racing driver was one of the early pace-setters in the half-hour session, jumping to the top at the 10-minute mark with a 50.969s.

He was then shuffled down the orders as others improved, the likes of Chaz Mostert, Jack Le Brocq and Anton De Pasquale all enjoying stints on top.

De Pasquale looked to have sealed up top spot with his late effort, only for Waters, who started his last lap just seconds before the flag came out, to pip him by 0.02s.

"It's a pretty good start to the weekend," said Waters, who also topped this morning's first session.

"In saying that it's only practice and everyone is on different plans. We won't get too carried away, we've got to make the car a bit nicer yet. But a really good start."

Shane van Gisbergen ended up third fastest ahead of Le Brocq, while Chaz Mostert was fifth despite being just a tenth off Waters.

The Top 10 was separated by just over two-tenths, Mark Winterbottom leading Scott Pye, Will Davison, Jamie Whincup and Todd Hazelwood.

There was less than eight-tenths to the back of the field, Andre Heimgartner slowest after catching traffic on his green tyre run.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 50.724
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 50.745 0.020 0.020
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 50.780 0.056 0.035
4 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 50.785 0.061 0.005
5 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 50.834 0.109 0.048
6 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 50.861 0.136 0.026
7 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 50.874 0.150 0.013
8 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 50.894 0.169 0.019
9 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 50.898 0.174 0.004
10 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 50.943 0.219 0.044
11 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 51.025 0.301 0.082
12 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 51.042 0.318 0.017
13 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 51.044 0.319 0.001
14 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 51.047 0.322 0.003
15 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 51.093 0.369 0.046
16 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 51.095 0.370 0.001
17 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 51.101 0.377 0.006
18 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 51.104 0.379 0.002
19 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 51.219 0.495 0.115
20 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 51.264 0.540 0.044
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 51.264 0.540 0.000
22 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 51.302 0.578 0.037
23 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 51.308 0.583 0.005
24 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 51.488 0.764 0.180
