Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Supercars to open Melbourne office
Supercars News

TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal

TCR Australia race winner Jay Hanson has joined the Erebus Academy for the 2022 Super2 season.

TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:

The teenager, who won the opening race of the local TCR series last weekend, will dovetail his TCR commitments with a second-tier Supercars programme.

As part of the Erebus Academy, Hanson will drive for the Erebus Motorsport-aligned Image Racing squad in Super2.

He will sample a Supercar for the very first time at the pre-season test at Winton next week before the opening Super2 round at Sydney Motorsport Park on the first weekend in March.

“The ultimate goal has always been to end up in a Supercar but obviously we’ve been realistic,” Hanson said.

“This Super2 opportunity with Image Racing and the Erebus Academy is a once in a lifetime opportunity and not something that I was going to miss.

“It’ll be a big learning curve for myself, though I’ve learnt a lot of the fundamentals through Formula Ford, like car control and heel and toe.

“To have people like [Erebus CEO] Barry Ryan, who have so much knowledge and experience in the sport, believing in me and believing that I’m prepared to take this step, it brings me a lot of confidence.

“There are so many people to lean on between Image and Erebus and I’m looking forward to gaining as much experience and knowledge as I can from the people around me.

“It’s going to be awesome to finally have my first go in a Supercar and I can’t wait to see what the year will bring.”

Ryan says he's been keeping tabs on Hanson since his impressive karting career.

"Jay is a driver I’ve watched for years and years,” Ryan said.

“His karting days were always exceptional and everything he’s done since then, he’s been really fast.

“He’s got the potential to be one of the best drivers in the category if his passion and mentality continue to match his driving.

“We know what he is capable of and we want to help bring out the best in him and see him show his talent.”

shares
comments
Supercars to open Melbourne office
Previous article

Supercars to open Melbourne office
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars to open Melbourne office
Supercars

Supercars to open Melbourne office

Team 18 splits with team manager
Supercars

Team 18 splits with team manager

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Erebus retains Perkins, Russell for Bathurst
Supercars

Erebus retains Perkins, Russell for Bathurst

Erebus cars thrown out of Bathurst Top 10 Shootout Bathurst II
Supercars

Erebus cars thrown out of Bathurst Top 10 Shootout

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Latest news

TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal

Supercars to open Melbourne office
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to open Melbourne office

Team 18 splits with team manager
Supercars Supercars

Team 18 splits with team manager

PremiAir Racing set for Gold Coast base
Supercars Supercars

PremiAir Racing set for Gold Coast base

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.