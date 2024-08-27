Team 18 confirms Winterbottom/de Pasquale 2025 Supercars swap
Winterbottom is out and de Pasquale in at Team 18 for the 2025 season.
Mark Winterbottom will split with Team 18 at the end of the Supercars season, and his seat will be filled by Anton de Pasquale.
Winterbottom, the 2015 Supercars champion, confirmed on social media that the Chevrolet team, owned by businessman Charlie Schwerkolt, has signed another driver for next season.
“To my supporters, the last 24 hours have been a whirlwind, as I was told that Team 18 signed a different driver for 2025,” Winterbottom wrote.
“I don’t really know what the future holds, I’m still digesting the news, but I know I can hold my head high as a professional sportsman.
“I have given 110% and loved working with the team crew and all the sponsors, you are great people. I truly value the support from my family, friends, sponsors and supporters, at a time when I need it most.”
Not long later, de Pasquale confirmed that he was joining the team and would race a Chevrolet for the first time, after four seasons in Dick Johnson Racing's Fords.
“It’s a really exciting next step for me in my career and I’m looking forward to progressing with Charlie, Adrian [Burgess, team manager] and the team and being a part of what they’re building for the future,” the 28-year-old said in a statement.
Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
“Looking forward to chasing that common goal and getting stuck into it next year!”
The driver likely to replace 'ADP' is Brodie Kostecki. The 2023 Supercars Champion missed the opening rounds of this season with Erebus Motorsport, but looks to be the favourite to join veteran Will Davison in DJR's Ford Mustangs next season.
In turn, a vacant Erebus seat looks likely to be filled by Cooper Murray, the 23-year-old Melbourne Super2 driver who will share Triple Eight's wildcard entry with Craig Lowndes at Sandown and Bathurst.
Winterbottom, 43, joined Team 18 in 2019, after racing Fords for all of his V8 Supercars career to that point. He scored one race win with the team, at Hidden Valley last season. He will race for the team in the endurance races with Michael Caruso as his co-driver.
De Pasquale, who has won eight of his nine career Supercar victories with DJR, will be chasing the endurance wins with veteran Tony D'Alberto alongside.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues
Winterbottom focussed on titles, not retirement
Team 18 Camaros hit the track
Latest news
O’Ward will continue “push” for IndyCar in Mexico
For Suarez, NASCAR racing in Mexico is "literally a dream"
A look at NASCAR's limited history racing around the world
Why Albon and Gasly were irritated by Magnussen's "grey area" Dutch GP defence
Prime
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments