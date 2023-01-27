Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration
Team 18 has outlined its recent collaboration with rival Supercars teams as they look to complete their frantic Gen3 builds.
All teams are currently in a race to build their new-spec cars ahead of the opening round of the 2023 season in Newcastle on March 10-12.
Supply delays have seen testing deadlines pushed back with on-track running not likely to happen until at least the second week of February.
Some teams are even predicting it could be the third week of February before testing kicks off, just a week before a planned all-in test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 22.
There has been significant collaboration between rival teams throughout the Gen3 development process, including an informal tender process that has seen different teams take responsibility for different components.
With delivery of parts now critical, Team 18 has been using owner Charlie Schwerkolt's network of businesses to help ease the supply issues.
That has included picking up motors from Queensland following the lottery-style allocation earlier this week and delivering them to Brad Jones Racing in Albury and fellow Melbourne-based squad Erebus Motorsport.
“It’s been a real collaborative effort between all the teams, we’re working together in any way we can to get these cars ready to hit the track," said Team 18 team manager Bruin Beasley.
“Being a part of such a large organisation that is the Waverley Forklifts Group, we were able to coordinate the logistics this week to bring the Chevrolet engines from [builder] KRE down [to Melbourne] as well as some of the control parts for the other teams.
“We even lent BJR an engine box so they could acquire it safely on their end, so it’s little things like that which go a long way to bringing these cars to life.
“From the outside the fans might not see how much the teams are helping each other in the process to get the cars ready, but we’re only too happy to put the sport first when it comes to getting the show on the road for the first round in Newcastle.
“Our first engine has arrived with us at the race team, which was LTR-10 assigned for Mark Winterbottom’s car, and we’re expecting Scott [Pye's] first engine to arrive shortly as well.
“From here it's all systems go to bolt the remaining parts together before we show off these cars to the rest of the world.”
Latest news
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice
Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice
WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024 WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.