Subscribe
Previous / Erebus warns of "unfair" Gen3 Supercars testing Next / Supercars overhauls Gen3 testing plans
Supercars News

Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration

Team 18 has outlined its recent collaboration with rival Supercars teams as they look to complete their frantic Gen3 builds.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration

All teams are currently in a race to build their new-spec cars ahead of the opening round of the 2023 season in Newcastle on March 10-12.

Supply delays have seen testing deadlines pushed back with on-track running not likely to happen until at least the second week of February.

Some teams are even predicting it could be the third week of February before testing kicks off, just a week before a planned all-in test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 22.

Read Also:

There has been significant collaboration between rival teams throughout the Gen3 development process, including an informal tender process that has seen different teams take responsibility for different components.

With delivery of parts now critical, Team 18 has been using owner Charlie Schwerkolt's network of businesses to help ease the supply issues.

That has included picking up motors from Queensland following the lottery-style allocation earlier this week and delivering them to Brad Jones Racing in Albury and fellow Melbourne-based squad Erebus Motorsport.

“It’s been a real collaborative effort between all the teams, we’re working together in any way we can to get these cars ready to hit the track," said Team 18 team manager Bruin Beasley.

“Being a part of such a large organisation that is the Waverley Forklifts Group, we were able to coordinate the logistics this week to bring the Chevrolet engines from [builder] KRE down [to Melbourne] as well as some of the control parts for the other teams.

“We even lent BJR an engine box so they could acquire it safely on their end, so it’s little things like that which go a long way to bringing these cars to life.

“From the outside the fans might not see how much the teams are helping each other in the process to get the cars ready, but we’re only too happy to put the sport first when it comes to getting the show on the road for the first round in Newcastle.

“Our first engine has arrived with us at the race team, which was LTR-10 assigned for Mark Winterbottom’s car, and we’re expecting Scott [Pye's] first engine to arrive shortly as well.

“From here it's all systems go to bolt the remaining parts together before we show off these cars to the rest of the world.”

shares
comments

Erebus warns of "unfair" Gen3 Supercars testing

Supercars overhauls Gen3 testing plans
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars overhauls Gen3 testing plans

Supercars overhauls Gen3 testing plans

Supercars

Supercars overhauls Gen3 test plans Supercars overhauls Gen3 testing plans

Every driver racing in the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

Every driver racing in the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

Intercontinental GT Challenge

Every Bathurst 12 Hour driver listed Every driver racing in the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Team 18 More from
Team 18
Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Supercars

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition

Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition

Supercars

Clean racing critical for Gen3 Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition

Fresh Bathurst 1000 liveries unveiled

Fresh Bathurst 1000 liveries unveiled

Bathurst
Supercars
Bathurst

Fresh Bathurst liveries unveiled Fresh Bathurst 1000 liveries unveiled

Latest news

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

IMSA

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice

NAS NASCAR Cup

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

WEC

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024 WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

IMSA

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.