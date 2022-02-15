Team 18 splits with team manager

Henderson is understood to have split with the two-car Holden team as part of a wider shuffle of its engineering line-up.

That will spell the end of a three-year stint at Team 18 for Henderson, who joined the team along with star driver Mark Winterbottom ahead of the 2019 season.

John Moore is expected to step into the team manager role for at least the short term.

A Team 18 spokesperson declined to comment when approached by Motorsport.com.

The squad is currently undergoing changes in its engineering department, headlined by the departure of Phil Keed.

Like Henderson, Keed first joined amid the team's transformation into its current guise when it signed Winterbottom and became a full Triple Eight customer team in 2019.

He was initially hired as Technical Director, before his attention turned to engineering Scott Pye's car in 2020.

Keed is now Brad Jones Racing-bound, as that squad looks to bolster its engineering stocks after losing Peter Vale to Matt Stone Racing and Andrew Edwards to Triple Eight.

The race engineer role on Pye's Team 18 entry will be taken over by Richard Hollway, who joined as Chief Engineer last year.

Manuel Sanchez will continue to engineer the Winterbottom entry for a third straight season.