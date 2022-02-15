Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / PremiAir Racing set for Gold Coast base
Supercars News

Team 18 splits with team manager

The Team 18 Supercars squad is set to part ways with team manager Steve Henderson ahead of the 2022 season.

Team 18 splits with team manager
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:

Henderson is understood to have split with the two-car Holden team as part of a wider shuffle of its engineering line-up.

That will spell the end of a three-year stint at Team 18 for Henderson, who joined the team along with star driver Mark Winterbottom ahead of the 2019 season.

John Moore is expected to step into the team manager role for at least the short term.

A Team 18 spokesperson declined to comment when approached by Motorsport.com.

The squad is currently undergoing changes in its engineering department, headlined by the departure of Phil Keed.

Like Henderson, Keed first joined amid the team's transformation into its current guise when it signed Winterbottom and became a full Triple Eight customer team in 2019.

He was initially hired as Technical Director, before his attention turned to engineering Scott Pye's car in 2020.

Keed is now Brad Jones Racing-bound, as that squad looks to bolster its engineering stocks after losing Peter Vale to Matt Stone Racing and Andrew Edwards to Triple Eight.

The race engineer role on Pye's Team 18 entry will be taken over by Richard Hollway, who joined as Chief Engineer last year.

Manuel Sanchez will continue to engineer the Winterbottom entry for a third straight season.

shares
comments
PremiAir Racing set for Gold Coast base
Previous article

PremiAir Racing set for Gold Coast base
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
PremiAir Racing set for Gold Coast base
Supercars

PremiAir Racing set for Gold Coast base

Matt Stone Racing unveils two Truck Assist cars Grove Racing driver announcement
Supercars

Matt Stone Racing unveils two Truck Assist cars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Team 18 splits with team manager
Supercars Supercars

Team 18 splits with team manager

PremiAir Racing set for Gold Coast base
Supercars Supercars

PremiAir Racing set for Gold Coast base

Matt Stone Racing unveils two Truck Assist cars
Supercars Supercars

Matt Stone Racing unveils two Truck Assist cars

Tickford locks in Best for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Tickford locks in Best for Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.